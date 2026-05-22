Jack Campbell Draws Hall Of Fame Comparison From Lions Teammate

The Detroit Lions have locked up one of the best young players in the National Football League for the next several seasons, announcing a contract extension for All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell to the tune of $81 million with $51.5 million guaranteed.

He now only trails San Francisco 49ers‘ Fred Warner ($21 million per year) in the highest total salary for an NFL linebacker.

“What’s up, ‘One Pride Nation,’” Campbell said in a video posted by the Lions. “Jack Campbell here. I just wanna let you guys know I signed my extension, I’m excited to be back, I’m excited to be here long-term, now it’s time to win a Super Bowl. Go Lions.”

Campbell, who enjoyed a solid season for the Lions in 2025, is now drawing Hall of Fame comparisons by a notable teammate.

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell Draws Hall Of Fame Comparison From Teammate

Not long after the contract news became official, safety Brian Branch took to social media to compare Campbell’s career trajectory to former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

On an Instagram Story, Branch wrote “Brian Urlacher 2.0” on a caption of a photo of Campbell.

Urlacher was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the rival Bears. Over the course of his NFL career, Urlacher amassed an impressive 1,358 total tackles, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, and 16 fumble recoveries. Drafted in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Bears, he was an 8-time Pro Bowler and was also named the 2005 Defensive Player of the Year.

This past season, Campbell, selected in the first round (18th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, made franchise history by becoming the first Lions linebacker since Chris Spielman in 1991 to receive First-Team All-Pro honors. He also ranked second across the NFL with a team-leading 176 total tackles, including 89 solo stops, while appearing in all 17 games and posting 10 or more tackles in nine different contests throughout the impressive campaign.

The Lions’ Defense Runs Through Jack Campbell

The defense clearly runs through Campbell, and the franchise is counting on him to provide the kind of leadership and stability that will propel them back to the postseason in the upcoming season.

“This is Jack Campbell’s defense,” defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said earlier this offseason. “I don’t hesitate when I say that. This is Jack Campbell’s defense and everybody in that locker room knows it. Point blank. Period. It all goes through Jack. If Jack makes a check, it’s just as if I said it. If Jack makes a call, it’s just as if I’ve said it.

“Jack started to get into the realm of checking things during the year and I never questioned him, because I know the time he puts in,” Sheppard said. “…When you have that type of trust coach to player, player to coach, that’s where you see ascension. And as the player ascends, the unit ascends and the team ascends. So, man, I just can’t wait. I’m very fortunate that I’m able to coach a player like that. I’m not talking ability. I’m talking about the man that he is.”