National Analyst Misses Mark on Lions Star’s $20M Deal

Detroit Lions fans were mostly excited to see the team extend first-round pick Jack Campbell this offseason. However, some analysts are not as high on the decision. Seth Walder of ESPN graded the Lions’ offseason and noted that the Campbell signing was one decision he did not like.

“That strikes me as a little rich for Campbell, but not wildly out of line,” Walder wrote.

Overall, Detroit was given a B in its offseason grade, so it is not like there were huge issues with the deal overall. However, Walder listed the move as a reason the grade was not higher.

The Detroit Lions are Higher on Jack Campbell than the Some National Analysts

Walder did not get into why he saw the deal as too rich. Some of it might come down to positional value and the thought that young linebackers enter the league ready to start every year. Meanwhile, positions in the trenches are much harder to find.

While Campbell did get a large contract, it was in line with what was expected given his production through three seasons. Campbell is making $20.25M per year on an Average Annual Value.

That is right below Fred Warner, at $21M, and right above Roquan Smith at $20M. He did not top the market, but he is three years younger than Smith, so it makes sense for him to get a slight bump over that.

Campbell has been a starter for three NFL seasons. The only games he did not start were the first couple of weeks during his rookie year. He has had no health concerns for three years.

In his rookie year, Campbell finished eighth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He posted 131 tackles in his second year. Then, he jumped to 176 tackles last season. Campbell made the Pro Bowl and was voted a first-team All-Pro.

So, Campbell went in the first round, has been a starter his entire career, has seen his production improve every year, and was voted one of the best players at his position. When you add in that he will only be 26 years old next season, it is hard to see where Walder is disappointed in the salary.

David Montgomery was the Move that Seth Walder Liked for the Lions

Meanwhile, the move that Walder did like was trading running back David Montgomery.

“Any time a team can get that type of draft capital for a 29-year-old backup running back, it has to jump at the chance.”

Most Lions fans would agree that while Montgomery was a fan favorite, his best days are behind him at this point. Getting draft capital back for him was valuable.

However, listing a trade of a running back as the best move does lean into the idea that Walder is weighing positional value more than the player. He knocked a linebacker signing and praised a running back trade. Walder does not think that investing money in those positions is valuable.

His analysis likely has less to do with Campbell and more to do with paying any linebacker that sort of money.