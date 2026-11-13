Lions Coach Reveals Plan for Jack Campbell Re-Joining Team

The Detroit Lions do not know when linebacker Jack Campbell will step on a field again. However, the plan is for him to join linebacker meetings soon. Linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton said the team is planning to set it up, whether it is on Zoom or in person. Either way, Campbell will be involved in the game plan.

“In time, Hamilton plans for Campbell to rejoin the linebackers meetings, whether he’s in person or even if he’s on freaking Zoom. Just can’t wait to chit-chat and bust his head about this or that,” Hamilton grinned. For now, he’s been sending Campbell voice messages to check in on his recovery and, likely more important to Campbell, keep him abreast of the defense, the upcoming game plan and everything happening in the building,” wrote Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket.

Hamilton noted that the team gave him a defensive play sheet last week so that he could follow along with the plays as he watched the game. The next step is for him to have some say in the meetings.

Detroit Lions Have Jack Campbell Involved in Gameplan

Campbell suffered his devastating injury in the Lions’ Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The team missed him in Week 9, but beat the Miami Dolphins 19-9, holding them out of the end zone.

A lot of the players noted that they dedicated the win to Campbell. In Campbell’s absence, the team decided to move the play-calling duties to Derrick Barnes, who was starting next to Campbell.

With Barnes out of the run-and-chase role, the team now has Malcolm Rodriguez starting next to him.

They are also giving Trevor Nowaske a bigger role in the defense.

With that, they called up Joe Bachie from the practice squad, and they signed KJ Britt from the New England Patriots‘ practice squad. It has taken a lot of shifting and movement to replace Campbell.

Lions Need Help with Campbell

The Lions have an important game against the New England Patriots in week 10. Sitting at 6-2, they should be in good shape to make a playoff run. However, they are in the NFC North, which is a tight-packed division.

The Minnesota Vikings are also sitting at 6-2, and they face off with a division rival, the Green Bay Packers, in Week 10, who are sitting at 6-3. The Chicago Bears are on their bye week, and they are at 7-2.

So, a loss for the Lions could leave them close to last place in the division; a win could have them close to the number 1 seed in the entire conference.

The Lions winning, and hearing that Campbell will be attending meetings in the next week or two, could be what the team needs to make a run in the winter months.