Detroit Lions Cut Playmaker After Andre Cisco Trade News

The Detroit Lions made a move to bolster their defense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but the addition of veteran safety Andre Cisco came at the expense of a promising offensive playmaker.

Detroit announced Monday, Nov. 9, that it had waived tight end Jackson Meeks in a corresponding roster move after acquiring Cisco from the New York Jets.

Meeks, 23, joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent much of the past two seasons working to establish himself in Detroit. After converting from wide receiver to tight end during the offseason, he impressed enough to earn a spot on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Now, less than three months later, he’s headed to waivers.

The decision comes after the Lions agreed to send a 2028 sixth-round draft pick to New York in exchange for Cisco, a veteran with 59 career NFL starts.

Jackson Meeks Cut After Impressive Detroit Lions Preseason

Meeks’ departure is particularly notable considering the progress he made during training camp.

The former Syracuse standout added approximately 25 pounds during the offseason as he transitioned to tight end, giving himself another opportunity to make Detroit’s roster after spending his rookie season on the practice squad.

It appeared to be paying off.

Meeks emerged as one of Detroit’s more intriguing preseason performers, following up an impressive 2025 exhibition campaign with another strong showing in August 2026.

He finished the 2026 preseason with seven receptions, tying for the team lead, and caught a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale. He also forced a fumble on special teams against the Washington Commanders, demonstrating the versatility that helped him secure a roster spot.

Meeks previously excelled at Syracuse, where he caught 78 passes for 1,021 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2024 season. He earned second-team All-ACC honors after finishing second in the conference in receiving yards.

His regular-season production with Detroit, however, remained limited.

Meeks recorded one reception for eight yards during the 2026 campaign and was a healthy scratch for Detroit’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Because the Lions waived Meeks rather than releasing him as a vested veteran, he must pass through the waiver system before potentially returning to Detroit’s practice squad. That remains a possibility, although another NFL team could claim him first.

Andre Cisco Trade Gives Lions Much-Needed Defensive Depth

While Meeks’ departure closes a chapter in his attempt to establish himself with Detroit, the Lions are gaining experience at a position that has been significantly affected by injuries.

Cisco, 26, appeared in nine games for the Jets this season, making four starts while recording 23 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars third-round pick has accumulated eight interceptions across 80 career games, providing Detroit with an experienced option in the secondary.

His arrival also comes as the Lions continue managing injuries at safety. Brian Branch has returned to action, while Kerby Joseph has been working toward a return from a knee injury. Thomas Harper also remains sidelined.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell discussed the acquisition Monday, emphasizing Cisco’s versatility and familiarity with the team’s defensive terminology.

“He’s athletic, he’s versatile, he knows our system, he knows the verbiage,” Campbell said, according to 97.1 The Ticket. “We feel like this is a guy that can help us here a little bit. We’re excited.”

Cisco’s familiarity with former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the Jets’ head coach, should help ease his transition.

For Detroit, the trade represents an investment in defensive depth ahead of the playoff push. For Meeks, it means another uncertain stretch after finally earning his place on an NFL roster.

And with the league’s trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Lions may not be finished making moves.