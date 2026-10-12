Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Catches UFC Star’s Attention With KO Celly vs. Cardinals

Pressure can expose a team’s weakness or can bring out its best. When the Detroit Lions faced the Arizona Cardinals yesterday, they chose the latter, giving fans a memorable performance they had been waiting for. Dan Campbell’s men scored 45 points at State Farm Stadium, the most in a game this season, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the biggest standouts.

The explosive Lions star had 25 carries and 151 rushing yards alongside 2 rushing touchdowns. The Lions scored their first touchdown early in the second quarter, and Gibbs was the architect. During the first TD, he had a unique celebration.

The RB paid homage to UFC star Sean O’Malley. He brought out the iconic walk-off celebration of the former UFC Bantamweight champion when he knocked out Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.

Right after reaching the end zone, Gibbs pretended to KO Amon-Ra.St. Brown, who played along. Once Brown was on the ground, he did salutes similar to O’Malley and walked off. The viral celebration quickly caught the eye of the UFC star.

Sean O’Malley Reacts To Jahmy Gibbs’ Celly

Sean O’Malley attended the Lions vs. Cardinals game and posted Instagram stories from it. Since he trains in Arizona, it was flexible for him to attend the Week 5 game at State Farm Stadium and cheer for Gibbs from the sideline.

Most importantly, he loved Gibbs’ Celly and the tribute, as he posted a clip of the touchdown and his octagon KO clip together with a salute emoji on Instagram, while tagging the official handles of the Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs. The three-time Pro Bowler didn’t leave the UFC champion’s reaction unanswered, responding with five salute emojis.

Being two elite athletes in different fields, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sean O’Malley certainly share a mutual respect. In addition, the Lions running back is a UFC fan, incorporating MMA training in his routine.

During the offseason, Gibbs added Muay Thai and MMA to his training regimen, giving him a distinctive advantage on the gridiron while rushing past heavyweight defenders. He had a long training season under coach Rafael Cordeiro, who has worked with elite fighters like Mike Tyson and UFC Champions, Cris Cyborg and Anderson Silva. His MMA training appears to be paying off this season, as he has embraced a bell cow role, helping him sharpen his hand speed, body control, and balance.

While Gibbs’ Week 5 celly made noise, he also pulled off another viral moment in Week 3.

Jahmyr Gibbs Had Another Viral Touchdown Celly Vs The New York Jets

Jahmyr Gibbs paid tribute to former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn when the Lions crossed paths with the New York Jets on September 27. He scored 3 touchdowns in that game, and one TD celebration was akin to the current Jets HC’s viral dance.

Glenn’s original sideline dance celebration took place in the 2025 season when the Jets clashed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Gibbs scored a touchdown against the Jets, the Pro Bowler imitated his former DC by doing an arm-pumping, high-stepping march. With Gibbs continuing to find the end zone, the Lions fans may see more such unique celebrations down the road this year.