Detroit Lions Star Jahmyr Gibbs Misses Practice Amid Contract Tension

The Detroit Lions have time on their side with Jahmyr Gibbs, but Dan Campbell made it clear that the organization is not ignoring the running back’s long-term future.

Asked at the opening of training camp about a potential Gibbs extension, Campbell confirmed that the Lions and the player’s representatives remain engaged in the process.

Gibbs was reported as absent from the first day of practice by multiple reporters.

“Of course, you guys know how we feel about Gibbs,” Campbell said. “This is both sides working through something, and we’ll take it as it comes.”

Campbell did not provide a target date or suggest that an agreement was imminent. His comments nevertheless represent an important acknowledgment as Gibbs begins camp healthy and prepares for an even larger role in Detroit’s offense.

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Lions Have Flexibility With Jahmyr Gibbs’ Contract

Detroit does not face an immediate contractual deadline.

The Lions exercised Gibbs’ fifth-year option in April, placing him under contract through the 2027 season. The option is worth approximately $14.29 million and is fully guaranteed, giving Detroit two more seasons of control while the sides consider a longer agreement.

That security allows general manager Brad Holmes to negotiate without the pressure of approaching free agency. It also gives Gibbs significant leverage because of his production and expanding importance to the offense.

Gibbs has scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons. Over the last two seasons, he accumulated 2,635 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 1,133 receiving yards and nine receiving scores.

Detroit has also established a pattern of extending foundational draft picks before their rookie contracts expire. Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and several other Holmes selections have already received long-term deals.

Gibbs appears to be one of the next players in that line, along with tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.

Gibbs’ Role Raises the Stakes for Detroit

The negotiations carry added significance after Detroit traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans during the offseason.

Montgomery’s departure leaves Gibbs as the unquestioned centerpiece of the Lions’ backfield. Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki can absorb touches, but neither enters the season with Gibbs’ combination of explosiveness, receiving ability and proven production in Detroit’s offense.

That increased workload could strengthen Gibbs’ case for a contract near the top of the running back market. It also gives the Lions a football reason to seek long-term certainty with a player who may become even more central to their weekly game plan.

Campbell’s language was intentionally measured. “We’ll take it as it comes” is not a promise that a deal will arrive before the regular season, and it should not be presented as one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, however, recently said there was league buzz that movement in the running back market could come within the next several weeks. That report and Campbell’s acknowledgment point toward active negotiations, even though neither establishes a firm deadline.

Lions’ 2026 Schedule Creates the Next Natural Deadline

The first practical checkpoint is Detroit’s preseason opener at the Cincinnati Bengals on August 13. The Lions then host the Washington Commanders on August 22 and visit the Indianapolis Colts on August 29.

Detroit opens the regular season against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field on September 13. Four days later, the Lions travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, creating a demanding opening stretch for an offense transitioning to a new backfield structure.

Gibbs is already under contract and participated as camp opened, so the Lions do not need an extension completed for him to play. The schedule matters because every passing milestone — padded practices, preseason games and the regular-season opener — increases attention on whether Detroit can lock up one of its most valuable offensive players.

For now, Campbell’s update is less a countdown than a confirmation: The Lions want Gibbs as part of their future, both sides are working through the details, and the negotiations remain alive as the 2026 season approaches.