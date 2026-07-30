Lions Star Breaks Silence Amid Contract Standoff

The Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs appear to be in the midst of a contract discussion. Gibbs passed the team’s conditioning test but has been sitting out at training camp, and most of the speculation has been that he is doing so as he awaits a contract resolution.

After missing the first two days of practice, Gibbs took to social media to let fans know that he is anxious to get back on the field, but for now he has to patiently wait.

Gibbs appears to be putting the ball in the Lions’ court for when he returns to practice.

Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs Enter Contract Negotiations

Gibbs is likely to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL when he signs his extension. However, the deal can be tricky for two reasons. First, Bijan Robinson is going to sign a deal around the same exact time.

The two deals will be compared to each other, and the better deal will get much more respect. So, both Robinson and Gibbs will be fighting for every last perk on their deal to beat the other.

The two also do not have many great contracts to compare to. Devon Achane just signed a big deal at $16M per year, which makes him the third highest-paid running back.

While he was the next running back in the age range of these two to sign his deal, this duo is expected to top Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley. McCaffrey is making $19M per year, and Barkley is making $20M per year.

However, Barkley is 29 years old, and McCaffrey is 30. These two are 24 years old. They are about to enter the best years of their careers. So, the two not only should expect to top Barkley and McCaffrey, but they should also see a significant advance from those two.

The teams will point to Achane at their age signing for less than those two, but it will be tough to argue against them. This is going to make it tougher than usual to get a deal done.

Lions Giving Two Running Backs a Chance Without Gibbs

Gibbs will slot right back into the starting lineup once he gets the deal done. However, for the time being, the team is going to lean on Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki. This could end up being a win for both sides.

Gibbs gets to stay healthy until he gets his contract, and the Lions can give two depth running backs meaningful work.

Pachecho just signed from the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the free agent addition can use the work to adjust to the scheme behind the starting offensive line. That is more valuable to him than Gibbs at this point in the offseason.

Vaki is entering his third NFL season, but he played safety most often in college. So, running back is still very new to him. Every chance he gets with the first-team helps as well. They both will take advantage over the next few days.