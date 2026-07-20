NFL Insider Reveals Hidden Challenge in Jahmyr Gibbs Talks

NFL insider Albert Breer believes that the Detroit Lions‘ contract extension with Jahmyr Gibbs might be more complicated than some might initially believe. Gibbs and his fellow 2023 draft pick, Bijan Robinson, are both due extensions this offseason, and both are set to shape the market with their newest contracts.

They’re viewed as being a tier above the current highest-paid running backs, and whichever player signs first will reset the market this offseason.

Which running back gets paid first, and what that deal looks like, will determine a lot in the next few months.

The Detroit Lions Have to Extend Jahmyr Gibbs

As it stands right now, Devon Achane just signed a deal for $16M per year. Christian McCaffrey is making more at $19M per year, and so is Saquon Barkley at $20M.

Robinson and Gibbs will top McCaffrey and Barkley; the question is more about how much they will top them by.

The big difference comes down to age. McCaffrey is 30 years old, and Barkley is 29. Robinson and Gibbs are both 24 years old. They both were ranked higher than the veterans in a recent ESPN poll of executives, coaches, and scouts.

The combination of being younger, more productive, and viewed as the better player will cause the deals to be a significant bump or two higher than the market.

The question is going to come down to how much higher. At a certain point, the players have to be compared to skill players in general. Christian Watson just signed a deal worth $23M per year. Most view Gibbs and Robinson as the more talented players than Watson, but he plays the more valuable position.

Still, getting either of those players under that bar might be a win for the paying team. Going from the highest-paid running back at $20M per year to paying them more than $23M per year would be a significant upgrade.

However, when breaking down the reasons why and the comparable contracts, it is easy to see the reason for each of them being there.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a Two-Way Weapon for the Lions

Gibbs has been a hit since being a top-ten pick for the Lions in 2023. He came out of the gate with a strong first season. Gibbs had 945 yards on the ground and 316 through the air as a rookie. Gibbs earned Pro Bowl honors and finished fourth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

He followed that season up with 1,412 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns. Gibbs also added 517 yards through the air on 52 receptions. This led to another Pro Bowl honor, and he propelled into eighth in the Offensive Player of the Year voting in year two. Last year, he posted 1,223 yards on the ground and 616 yards through the air. So, he has over 5,000 yards from scrimmage as he enters his fourth NFL season.

If he continues on this trajectory, he is going to be worth the lucrative contract that he ends up getting with the Lions.