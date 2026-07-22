Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Draws Comparison to Former NFL MVP Ahead of 2026 Season

Jahmyr Gibbs may only be 24, but he has already achieved more than many players dream of, attaining an elite status as one of the leading running backs in the NFL today. He has three Pro Bowl selections from all three seasons he has played in the league so far, showing his talent, consistency, and the remarkable standard he has set for himself, which has also earned respect from football analysts and critics.

Gibbs recently received high praise from the former Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae, who currently serves as an analyst on the NFL Network. While discussing the Lions’ chances in the 2026 season, he identified the running back as one of the difference-makers, even comparing him to former NFL MVP running back and Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson.

“He’s special, and he does a lot. He can pass protect. He can run between the tackles, run outside the tackles, and then he’s a mismatch in the passing game, right?” Addae said on a recent edition of the NFL Network. ” Listen, no disrespect, LaDainian Tomlinson

was kind of that same player. I’m not saying that’s who he is. But he can run, he can pass, protect, and then you can mismatch him on a linebacker in space.”

Given that the Lions star is entering only his fourth professional season, it might be a little early to make that comparison. Still, he does resemble the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year RB’s style.

Why Jahmyr Gibbs Is Drawing Comparisons to a Former NFL MVP

Both Jahmyr Gibbs and LaDainian Tomlinson are dual-threat running backs, making defenses second-guess each move. In his prime, the Chargers legend not only ran in a straight line but also beat defenders with quick cuts to change directions.

Moreover, he was known for using the famous dead leg technique, where he could freeze the defenders while making a 90-degree turn, keeping his top speed intact. Gibbs also has an identical jump cut ability in his game. He can slam the brakes when required and then accelerate in the blink of an eye.

Besides quick feet, both Gibbs and Tomlinson have safe hands. Across three seasons, the Lions star has 63 receptions on average, while the former Chargers star had 62 receptions per season in eleven years. Likewise, their rushing yards numbers are not far apart. Gibbs has an average rushing yards total of 1,242 each season, and Tomlinson clocked slightly higher at 1,368 rushing yards a season, including a career-best 1,815 yards in 2006 when he won the NFL MVP honor. As the 24-year-old spends more time in the league, he can certainly improve that tally.

While the Lions RB’s numbers make him one of the league’s best, his long-term future in Detroit is not secure yet.

Jahmyr Gibbs Enters Training Camp With Contract Questions Lingering

Jahmyr Gibbs was a first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. Since he is entering the fourth year of his contract, he has a fifth-year option in his deal, meaning he is with the franchise until the end of the 2027 season. Many believed he would sign a new contract this offseason, but nothing has been finalized yet.

“I’m just letting my agent and Brad, and all them do all that right now. I’m just worried about the team and ball,” Gibbs said last month about his future with the Lions.

Gibbs took part in the OTAs, and he is expected to be in the training camp next week in full swing. The Lions fans will be crossing their fingers that Brad Holmes rewards him with a new contract before the start of the new season, given he is one of the cornerstones of the offense.