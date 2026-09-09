Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Makes His Feelings Clear on Facing Saints in Week 1

The Detroit Lions have a favorable Week 1 opponent on paper when they take on the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field Stadium. Last year, the Saints finished at the bottom of the NFC South with a forgettable 6-11 record, but so did Dan Campbell’s men in the NFC North, which is why the star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is refusing to take them lightly.

The three-time Pro Bowler practiced with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday, answering some questions from reporters. When asked about his thoughts on taking on the Saints, Gibbs gave a blunt answer.

“We’re not gonna take anybody lightly, no matter what record they had,” said Gibbs, per reporter Brad Galli. “I mean, sh**, we didn’t make the playoffs either, so they’re probably looking at it the same way.”

After missing the playoff push last season, the Lions have a comparatively lighter schedule, starting the new campaign clashing with a team that also did not reach the postseason. While the Lions are entering this game as favorites, especially on home turf, Gibbs and co. must play all their cards right to snatch a win.

Jahmyr Gibbs Enters Season Opener With More Responsibility

Following the exit of David Montgomery, Dan Campbell is expected to unleash a new version of Jahmyr Gibbs on Sunday, who will be handed the added responsibility and a ‘bell cow’ role. With the new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, calling plays for the first time, Gibbs’ speed and explosiveness could be his lethal weapon.

Saints’ defense struggled last year, ranking 16th in allowing total points. With a more creative offensive scheme, Petzing, it will be a major challenge for the Saints to keep Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams out of the end zone.

Since signing with the Lions in 2023, Gibbs has played against the Saints once in his rookie season. He recorded 8 carries and 60 rushing yards in that game, while his team won 33-28. Three years later, the Lions star is now a much-improved player with a bigger role in the offense. So, his production could surge in the season opener when he faces the Black and Old Gold for the second time in his career, emerging as someone who could set the tone for his team in the very first game.

With three NFL seasons under his belt, Gibbs will be aiming to take his number to a career best this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be Headed for a Historic 2026 Season

Of his three NFL seasons, the 2024 campaign remains Jahmyr Gibbs’ personal best with 1,412 rushing yards and 250 carries. Those numbers saw a slight decline last year, when he logged 1,223 rushing yards and 243 carries.

With the 24-year-old anticipated to have a big year and several analysts picking him as a popular choice for the Offensive Player of the Year award, he might rack up his best career production, with 2,000 rushing yards now looking like a real possibility, as he will not be sharing game reps with David Montgomery anymore.