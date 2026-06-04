Jahmyr Gibbs Gets Honest About His Lions Contract Situation

Recently, the Detroit Lions picked up the fifth-year option of running back Jahmyr Gibbs, keeping him under team control through the 2027 NFL season, which is valued at $14.29 million.

Gibbs, whom the Lions selected with the 12th overall selection out of Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished the 2025 NFL season with 1,223 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns with 616 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

However, recent reports from ESPN indicate that the Lions and Gibbs aren’t making much headway on a new contract beyond 2027.

But for Lions fans who are concerned about the chances of a breakup between Gibbs and the only franchise he’s played for during his NFL career, they needn’t be.

Jahmyr Gibbs Isn’t Worried About His Contract Situation With The Detroit Lions

During OTAs in Allen Park, Gibbs was asked about his contract situation, but responded that he’s not giving it much thought, allowing his agent to handle that business while he takes care of his on the field.

“I’m just letting my agent, Brad and all them do all that right now,” Gibbs said Thursday. “I’m just worried about the team and ball. I’m just trying to hoop right now.”

Meanwhile, Altanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is also up for an extension – but according to Gibbs, it doesn’t matter who signs first.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff, I just really want to hoop right now. I’ll let my agent and Brad do all that, and I’ll be out here.”

Meanwhile, as so many athletes who aren’t native to Michigan have found over the years, the Motor City has become like a second home to them. It’s no different for Gibbs, who said that playing in Detroit has made a tremendous impact on him personally.

“It’s had a huge impact on me since I’ve been here,” Gibbs said of playing in Detroit. “I love the people here, I love the sports teams here. It’s just been fun overall. I never thought I’d be here, in Detroit, growing up, but I really like it here.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Believes That Jahmyr Gibbs’ Next Contract Will Have NFL-Wide Ramifications

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the next contract for Gibbs could have a lasting effect on how premium running backs are paid around the NFL.

“Gibbs is positioned to reset the running back market in a big way. Think $20 million per year or over. The Lions have expressed interest in doing a deal with Gibbs,” Fowler explained late last month. “There isn’t a lot of progress here yet. You have the next couple of months before training camp to try to hash this out, but because of the looming presence of Bijan Robinson too, who’s also eligible for an extension, Gibbs is in a position where if he wants to wait for Robinson to go first, he can do that.”

Right now, Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles is the NFL’s highest-paid running back by average annual value, earning $20.6 million per year under his current contract, setting the market standard.