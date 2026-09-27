Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Honors Ex-DC Aaron Glenn vs. Jets

The Sunday game marked the return of former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to Ford Field after two years. After he left the job as the defensive coordinator of the franchise, he became the head coach of the New York Jets. Since his promotion to a bigger role, it was the first time the Lions and Jets clashed on the gridiron.

During the third quarter of the game, Gibbs scored an impressive rushing touchdown after a 17-yard cutback run, taking the Lions to 17 points. After finding the end zone, the running back had his touchdown celebration in style, but it was a little distinctive.

The three-time Pro Bowler paid homage to the former defensive coordinator and the current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was standing on the other side of the sideline. He copied the signature celebration of Glenn from last year that went viral on social media.

Jahmyr Gibbs Couldn’t Resist Recreating Aaron Glenn’s Iconic Move After Delivering a Crucial Score

Incidentally, Aaron Glenn’s famous celebration was also during the Week 3 game last year when the New York Jets faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when the Gang Green lost the game narrowly by 27-29, but then the first-year coach’s hilarious celebration became the moment of the game.

During that game, the Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV blocked a field goal from the Bucs and then returned the football for an incredible 50-yard touchdown, changing the course of the game. The overjoyed head coach couldn’t contain his excitement over the play, as he ran about 40 yards alongside the sideline and broke into a high-stepping and shoulder-shaking celebration.

Much to his former DC’s disappointment, Gibbs showed the playful gesture after his own rushing TD. From the context of the game, the touchdown was crucial for the Lions, as they had a slim lead of 10-7 before the seven points put them ahead at 17-7.

Gibbs once again showed his remarkable speed. Instead of hitting the brakes, he cut back sharply to the left to score the touchdown for his team, and right after reaching the goal line, he nailed the famous ‘chicken walk’ dance by raising his knees high and pumping his arms along the way, paying a homage to the former DC.

Beyond the key touchdown, the NFL’s most expensive running back scored two more touchdowns, keeping his momentum high early this season and helping his team seal a win.

Jahmyr Gibbs Delivers Another Huge Performance In Lions’ Win

The Lions won the game by 31-24, and for three consecutive games the offense scored exactly 31 points. Even though the team lost the Bills game last week, they put 31 points on the board. And in the Jets game, Gibbs was again a standout with impressive numbers.

While he had three touchdowns, he also logged 20 carries and 99 rushing yards, whereas the Lions racked up 131 rushing yards, with Sione Vaki getting 26 and Jared Goff 6.

The wide receiver Amon Ra St Brown scored the other touchdown of the game, with the Lions amassing 269 receiving yards. Following a 2-1 record, the Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in the Week 3 game.