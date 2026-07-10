Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Leapfrogs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley in Elite RB Race

Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the reasons why the Detroit Lions‘ offense has been difficult to stop in the past few seasons, forming a lethal partnership with Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 2023 first-round pick has had Pro Bowl selections in all three of his NFL seasons, leaving a mark early in his career. It is no surprise that he has earned a place among the elite running backs in the league— something Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently recognized.

In the latest PFF running back ranking for the 2026 season, the Lions star grabbed the second spot, only to be trailed by the Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, who had a season to remember in 2025 with 1,478 rushing yards.

Except for the Falcons Pro Bowler, Gibbs beat all the elite running backs in the league in this latest ranking, including veterans like Ravens’ Derrick Henry (3rd), Eagles’ Saquon Barkley (8th), and 49ers‘ Christian McCaffrey (4th).

With the latest ranking, it has become clear that a young horse like Jahmyr Gibbs has set a new standard in the RB competition, challenging and even beating some of the seasoned elites in the league due to the distinctive ability to make maximum impact in games both as a runner and receiver, which could be visible in his fourth year as a professional.

Why Expectations Are Even Higher for Jahmyr Gibbs in 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs‘ primary weapon on the gridiron is his speed, as he is one of the fastest rushers in the league. While a majority of the RBs are highly dependent on the volume, the Lions’ star is efficient in piercing through the defense through explosive plays to reach the end zone, which is why he recorded 13 rushing touchdowns last season.

His remarkable speed came to the spotlight even before he landed in Detroit. During the NFL Combine in 2023, he was one of the quickest rookies after finishing the 40-yard dash in just 4.36 seconds. Besides his quick legs, he has sharp vision and can process blocks in microseconds, allowing him to run smooth routes without losing acceleration.

These elite traits made him stand out among the running backs in the league, and his impressive production backs it up. In just three seasons, he logged 3,580 rushing yards and 39 rushing TDs. Moreover, he has 1,449 receiving yards in three seasons since his debut year, which is the third highest among the running backs. On top of it, he has 181 career receptions, a clear sign of his dependable hands.

In the upcoming season, however, the three-time Pro Bowler has a broader role to play.

Jahmyr Gibbs Will Be a Bell-Cow in 2026

During the recent OTAs and mini camp, head coach Dam Campbell noted that Jahmyr Gibbs would be given additional responsibility in his rushing duties. He will be used as a true bell-cow workhorse running back in the 2026 season, which could increase his production and have a positive effect on the team’s offense.

“I mean, he’s going to be our bell cow now,” said the Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, in early June. “He really became more of that last year, but we’re going to hang our hat on him quite a bit.”