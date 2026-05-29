ESPN: Jahmyr Gibbs’s Future Lions Deal Could Change Everything

The Detroit Lions are out to prove that missing the NFL postseason in 2025 isn’t the new norm for the club going forward, and they’re going to be relying on new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, the official successor to John Morton, to be part of the solution heading into the critical 2026 campaign.

One of the key elements of the Lions’ offense is running back Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the top players not only on the Lions but in the entire NFL at his position. He’s also entering the final year of his four-year, $17,845,130 rookie contract, and is extension eligible.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Believes Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Will “Reset” The Running Back Market

During Friday’s segment of “NFL Live”, ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler believes that the next contract for Gibbs will be”reset the running back market in a big way”, and that he could land a deal worth up to $20 million per season, if not more.

“Gibbs is positioned to reset the running back market in a big way,” said Fowler. “Think $20 million per year, or over. Because the Lions have expressed interest in doing a deal with Gibbs. There isn’t a lot of progress here, you have the next couple months leading into Training Camp to try and hash this out.”

Fowler then referenced Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who is in the midst of a four-year, $21.95 million rookie contract that is fully guaranteed. While he’s under team control through 2028, both sides can negotiate a new contract. Will Gibbs wait for that potential scenario to play out before negotiating his own new extension in Detroit? Fowler believes it’s possible.

“But because of the looming presence of Bijan Robinson, who is also eligible for an extension, Gibbs is in a position where if he wants to wait for Robinson to go first, he can do that,” Fowler said. “So, it’s a little bit of a game of chess between those top two running backs. There are some I’ve talked to around the League who believe Gibbs is the very best number one running back over Robinson in the entire NFL.”

Fowler concluded by saying that he believes that while Gibbs will land a massive new extension, there are still a few hurdles to cross for both sides to get pen to paper.

“He’s gonna get a major contract, they want to do it,” he said. “Just not a lot of progress, it’s gonna take some time.”

Last season, Gibbs rushed for a total of 1,223 yards while accumulating 13 touchdowns on 243 total carries. Additionally, he accumulated 583 receiving yards on 74 receptions along with four receiving touchdowns.

The Lions Have Already Completed One Major Extension

Gibbs isn’t the only player this offseason from the Lions’ 2023 Draft class that was eligible for a lengthy extension. The Lions re-signed linebacker Jack Campbell to the second-richest deal in the NFL among current players at his position, and he now trails only Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers in total linebacker salary.

However, Campbell made it clear that it wasn’t about being the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, and that he wanted to remain part of the solution in Detroit.