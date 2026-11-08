Lions Announce Jahmyr Gibbs News After Week 9 Win

The Detroit Lions’ 19-9 win over the Miami Dolphins ended up being a historic day for running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

According to the Lions PR team, Gibbs is the first player in team history to produce 11 touchdowns or more in each of his first four NFL seasons. Gibbs scored his 11th touchdown in the Lions’ Week 9 win.

With that, Gibbs is one of just five players in NFL history to record that many touchdowns in every season of their first four years. Gibbs joined Ricky Watters, Eric Dickerson, Marcus Allen and Bob Hayes as the only players to achieve this feat.

Hayes did this from 1965 through 1968, and Watters was the most recent, having his fourth straight 11-touchdown season back in 1995. So, Gibbs accomplished something that had not been done in over 30 seasons.

Gibbs also joined LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis as the only players in league history to put up 6,000 scrimmage yards and 60 TDs through four career seasons

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Sets History in Week 9 Win Over Miami Dolphins

In his rookie season, Gibbs produced 10 rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown as well. It was career highs for Gibbs the following year. He put up 16 touchdowns on the ground and added four touchdowns through the air.

The next season, he had 13 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns. Gibbs entered the game with eight rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

He added 20 rushes for 74 yards on the ground and his rushing touchdown was his 11th of his career.

Gibbs Touchdowns Set Him Apart

Gibbs is often compared to Bijan Robinson. They were in the same draft class, they got paid at the same time, and they are debated as the top fantasy football option. Right now, the difference between the two is touchdowns.

Robinson only had eight combined in his rookie season, which is why Gibbs remains the only one to have 11 in four straight years to start a career. He added 15 touchdowns the following season and then had 11 touchdowns in his third year.

Right now, he only has five touchdowns. Robinson has 29 career rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, Gibbs has 47 rushing touchdowns and 12 through the air. It is a significant difference for two players who otherwise have similar stats.

Right now, Gibbs is on pace for a career year. After averaging 77 yards per game on the ground in his career, he is up over 110 yards per game right now. We will see if he can keep that going as the Lions take on the New England Patriots in Week 10.