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Lions Get New, Even Higher Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Projection

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A new contract projection for Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has him receiving a record-setting deal.

Pundits expect the Detroit Lions to pay a lot to extend running back Jahmyr Gibbs on a new contract. But the running back’s price tag could be so high, he sets new records in multiple ways.

That’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued Sunday. Knox projected Gibbs to receive a 3-year, $69 million extension.

That would give the Pro Bowler the most total money in a deal for a running back and the highest average annual salary at the position.

“Saquon Barkley currently tops the market with a $20.6 million annual salary, but the gap between Barkley and everyone else is closing. The extension De’Von Achane recently received from the Miami Dolphins will pay him $16 million annually, and Jeremiyah Love’s rookie contract is worth $13.3 million per year,” wrote Knox.

“Yes, Love’s deal is a product of draft slotting, but it’s still likely to raise the floor for top-tier running back contracts.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Lions Get New, Even Higher Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Projection

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