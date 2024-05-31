Lions RB Coach Puts Jahmyr Gibbs on Notice: ‘What We Need Him To Do’

The Detroit Lions used their 2024 Day 1 and 2 draft capital on cornerbacks. The Lions also spent nearly $38 million in free agency on defensive players. But that doesn’t mean the team won’t see improvements on offense. Specifically, Lions running back coach Scottie Montgomery is setting high expectations for second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs in 2024.

Montgomery made that clear while appearing on 97.1 The Ticket on May 30.

“We’re past the point now where, you know, he’s coming along, he understands this part [of the offense] or protection,” Montgomery said. “No, he’s there, and he needs to understands [all] of it.”

To Montgomery’s point, second-year players can often make the biggest leaps of anyone in the NFL. Gibbs will enter his second campaign after recording 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

But not only will Gibbs no longer be on a learning curve in 2024, Montgomery says Gibbs needs to elevate his game even further.

“Now, what we need him to do from a passing game standpoint is go to the next level.”

Gibbs caught 52 passes for 316 yards and 1 touchdown last season. His 52 catches was ranked third on the team.

Lions Setting High Expectations for RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs led the Lions with a 5.2 yards per carry average and wasn’t far behind veteran running back David Montgomery in total rushing yards or touchdowns.

From a pass-catching perspective, Gibbs is already Detroit’s preferred option out of the backfield. Incredibly, Gibbs had 36 more catches and 199 additional yards than Montgomery last season.

But Scottie Montgomery still identified pass-catching as the area where Gibbs could make the biggest jump in 2024.

“I do think there’s a certain difference between being a really efficient check-down versus a great route-runner, a guy that can run all types of choice [routes],” said the running back coach. “We know we’ve seen him do those things. But now can you go into the slot and a little bit more down the field, some intermediate stuff.

“Can we continue to grow him there, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Gibbs clearly found creases in defenses coming out of the backfield. He was not only third in receptions but also third in targets for the Lions.

However, Gibbs averaged just 6.1 yards per reception. With a 7.3 yards per catch average, David Montgomery beat the rookie in that category.

More efficiency from Gibbs in his pass-catching could take the Lions passing offense, which was second in the NFL in yards last season, to yet another level.

No Rookie Wall for Jahmyr Gibbs This Season?

Another simple way the Lions offense can improve, particularly in the latter part of the season, is for Gibbs to avoid hitting a wall in 2024-25.

As great as Gibbs was as a rookie, his efficiency dropped in late December and January.

During the final two regular season games, Gibbs averaged just 2.6 yards per carry and had only 1 reception for zero yards.

Gibbs averaged nearly 5 yards per rush during the postseason. But he ran for 74 yards on just 9 carries in the NFC divisional round. He averaged 3.5 yards per carry in the team’s other two playoff contests.

In the NFC championship, Gibbs was also held to only 11 yards on 3 receptions.

Gibbs will likely be an even bigger part of Detroit’s offense, both on the ground and in the passing game, during 2024. But having him at his best late in the season could be key for the Lions advancing to their first Super Bowl.