Jahmyr Gibbs Put On Notice by Lions Running Backs Coach

As part of the offseason work of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, he traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, meaning that Jahmyr Gibbs is now the lead back in the Motor City.

Gibbs is one of the most important parts of the Lions’ offense, and thanks to the departure of Montgomery, he’s going to be expected to shoulder a heavier workload heading into the critical 2026 season under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Gibbs turned in another productive campaign in 2025, carrying the ball 243 times for 1,223 yards while finding the end zone 13 times on the ground, while also averaging five yards per attempt. He wrapped up the regular season ranked among the NFL’s top 10 in both rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns.

That being said, what’s in store for 2026?

Detroit Lions Running Backs Coach Tashard Choice Lays Out Firm Expectations For Jahmyr Gibbs In 2026

At the conclusion of Lions minicamp, running backs coach Tashard Choice laid out clear expectations for Gibbs heading into the critical 2026 NFL season, saying he wants him to hit the ground running.

“That’s been one of the biggest things of me and our conversation with Jah, once he finished the season last year, was the fact that I wanted him to start faster at the beginning of the season,” said Choice. “And so, going into the offseason, how he prepared his body, he’s doing some MMA training. Training out there in Cali with Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown), doing some different things so he can come back.

“He’s looked the best that he’s looked so far in his pro career,” Choice continued. “And so for him, the biggest thing was to make sure that he understands his responsibility, his responsibility from the head coach.”

Choice believes that Gibbs has the ability to handle the increased expectations that he’ll be faced with in 2026.

“When the head coach tells you, he’s giving you the keys, and you have the responsibility for everybody in the organization, every kid, every fan that is a Detroit Lions fan, my onus was to put that on him,” he said. “And he has to handle that. He has to handle it well. So for him to be in the best shape that he can be in, praying for no injuries at all.”

“But the fact that he’s smarter, he understands the offense, I’m excited for him. He has a big role to play, and I’m really I’m ready to see what level he plays at right now.”

Jahmyr Gibbs Contract

Although Gibbs is still playing on his rookie agreement, Detroit has already secured his future beyond its original term. The former first-round pick initially signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract valued at $17.845 million, highlighted by a signing bonus of just under $10 million.

The organization later exercised its fifth-year option, locking in a $14.293 million salary for the 2027 campaign and keeping him with the franchise through at least that season.

Right now, there’s no official timetable for an extension to be announced for Gibbs, whom the Lions selected in the first round (12th overall pick) of the 2023 NFL Draft.