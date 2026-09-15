Lions Week 2 Plans for Jahmyr Gibbs’ Workload Revealed

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a career-high 34 touches in the team’s Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints. While that seemed unprecedented for the star runner who signed a three-year, $67.75M extension this offseason, reports are that the team plans to give him a similar workload in Week 2 at the Buffalo Bills.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported from Lions practice, and he noted that the sentiment is clear: the Lions are not worried about the workload for Gibbs.

“From what I’m hearing, he’s going to get close to that Thursday,” said Wolfe on the potential of matching his career-high in touches for the second straight week. “Short week, no worries for them.”

Wolfe added that Gibbs is on a mission to prove that his size does not mean that he is a small back. Gibbs told Wolfe that he has run between the tackles his entire career, and he can handle the power, along with the speed of being a running back.

Head coach Dan Campbell had two words of advice for Gibbs when it comes to his potential workload on such a short week: ‘drink Gatorade‘

Detroit Lions Plan to Feed Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 2

The reality is that as things stand, the Lions do not have any other option but to feed Gibbs. They traded his backup, David Montgomery, this offseason and did not do well enough when it comes to replacing him.

Isiah Pacheco was expected to be the backup. However, he fractured his leg in 2024 and was not the same back in 2025. He was not nearly as healthy, either.

Pacheco came into Lions camp and immediately got banged up. As he tried to return, he suffered a new injury. The team put him on the IR, and Wolfe reported that they expect him to be out until December.

Sione Vaki assumed the role as backup. However, he is a former safety who has hardly seen the field on offense. That showed in Week 1, as he struggled.

They also have Jacob Saylors, but the former UDFA has more work in the UFL than the NFL.

All of this indicates Gibbs will continue to get work.

Lions Have to Lean on Gibbs

Gibbs was excellent in his first game as the bell cow runner. He had 29 rushes for 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. More importantly, he had a 62% success rate as a runner. It was the second-most yards of his career and the most carries.

He also added five catches for 30 yards in the passing game.

At his current pace, he would be touching the football 578 times. The single-season record for touches in a season is 492. Gibbs will not be playing in tight overtime games all season.

However, the team will have to find ways to cut into his current workload. It can work in the short-term, but he cannot hold up if he gets this type of work every week.