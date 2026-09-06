Lions Star Jahmyr Gibbs Sets Eye-Popping New Record Off the Field

A rare Jahmyr Gibbs card reportedly sold for $35,000, giving the Detroit Lions running back another measure of just how rapidly his profile has grown entering his fourth NFL season.

Sports Card Investor reported on September 5 that a PSA 10 copy of Gibbs’ 2025 Panini Absolute Purple Horizontal Kaboom sold on eBay for $35,000, calling it the most expensive recorded sale for a Gibbs card.

Heavy was not able to independently confirm the completed $35,000 transaction. Current eBay search results show a 2025 Purple Kaboom PSA 10 offered for $35,000 or best offer, while another seller has a Purple Kaboom listed for $39,999.99.

Even with that distinction, the price being attached to the card represents a substantial jump from previously available sales data for the same rare parallel.

Jahmyr Gibbs Purple Kaboom Has Previously Commanded Thousands

The card in the Sports Card Investor post is a 2025 Panini Absolute Kaboom Horizontal Purple parallel featuring Gibbs in his No. 26 Lions uniform.

SportsCardsPro lists a December 17, 2025 sale of a PSA 10 version of the Jahmyr Gibbs Purple Kaboom No. 29 for $7,400. The site characterizes the card as extremely rare, with roughly one recorded PSA 10 sale per year in its database.

One current eBay listing describes the Purple Kaboom as an SSP numbered to two and identifies its PSA 10 as a population-one card.

For comparison, the standard — non-Purple — PSA 10 Horizontal Kaboom operates in a much different price range. PSA’s own database shows recent sales of standard PSA 10 copies at $1,300 to $2,000 in August 2026.

That scarcity helps explain why a Purple version could command a massive premium over Gibbs’ more readily available Kaboom cards.

Gibbs Has Produced 5,029 Scrimmage Yards in 3 Seasons

The collectible surge has come alongside Gibbs developing into one of Detroit’s most productive offensive players.

Through his first three regular seasons, Gibbs has rushed 675 times for 3,580 yards and 39 touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He has added 181 receptions for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That works out to 5,029 yards from scrimmage and 49 offensive touchdowns in 49 games.

Gibbs’ 2024 season remains his biggest rushing campaign: 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns on 250 carries. He followed that with 1,223 rushing yards and 13 scores in 2025 while setting career highs with 77 catches and 616 receiving yards. Gibbs finished last season with 1,839 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns.

Those numbers provide some football context for why a scarce Gibbs card has become such a high-dollar collectible only three years into his NFL career.

Lions Open 2026 Season Against Saints Before Quick Turnaround

Gibbs now has an immediate opportunity to add to that résumé.

Detroit opens its 2026 regular season at Ford Field against the New Orleans Saints on September 13. Just four days later, the Lions travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football on September 17.

The Lions then return home to face the New York Jets on September 27 before visiting the Carolina Panthers on October 4.

Detroit’s schedule includes seven games against teams that reached the playoffs last season, including two apiece against NFC North rivals Green Bay and Chicago, along with Buffalo, New England and Carolina.

For Gibbs, the next benchmark that matters will come on the field. But before the Lions have even played a 2026 regular-season snap, his growing stature is already showing up in another marketplace — where one of his rarest cards is now being associated with a five-figure price few running backs ever reach.