Jahmyr Gibbs’ New NFL Ranking Raises Eyebrows

The debate over the best running backs in the NFL is temporarily over. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN asked league executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the best running backs in the. NFL. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs did get first place votes, but ended up being the second best running back in the NFL.

The top backs were ranked, but four stood out at the top. Gibbs joined Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey in the tier of top backs. Gibbs, Robinson, and McCaffrey were the only three rushers to receive the top ranking by one of the pollsters. However, Barkley had enough quality votes to finish third, ahead of McCaffrey.

This left Gibbs and Robinson as the clear top two, with Robinson slightly getting the edge.

The difference likely came down to their lowest ranking. The lowest ranking that anyone put Robinson was second. There was debate that he was a top two rusher. However, Gibbs saw his low ranking as eighth. Barkley also ranked eighth in one list, and one person left McCaffrey off of his top ten altogether.

The other three having notable lows, and Robinson being the runner without a bad ranking caused him to stay at the top.

The Detroit Lions Have the Second-Best Running Back in the NFL

Gibbs has been one of the most prolific runners in the NFL since he entered the league in 2023. He has 3,580 yards on 675 attempts. That is behind Robinson at 3,910 and Barkley at 4,107. However, it is ahead of McCaffrey at 2,863. Also, the two rushers ahead of him had a lot more carries.

Gibbs averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Robinson was at 4.9, Barkley at 4.7, and McCaffrey at 4.5.

While Barkley led the group in rushing, he was by far the least impactful receiver. He has 831 yards in the air since 2023. Meanwhile, Gibbs has 1,449 yards on 181 catches. McCaffrey has 1,634 yards on 184 catches, and Robinson has 1,738 yards on 198 catches. So, he is not only less productive than Robinson and McCaffrey, he is also less efficient in this area.

The one area where Gibbs can make the claim for the best is touchdowns. With 39 rushing touchdowns and 10 through the air, his 49 is by far the most of his group. Robinson and Barkley have 34 total touchdowns, and McCaffrey has 38.

Jahmyr Gibbs is About to Be a Workhorse Running Back in 2026

Arguably the biggest difference between the three is that Gibbs is a part of a shared backfield, while the other three were the bell-cow of their offense. No team had a running back near the quality of David Montgomery. So, his volume being lower than the others would be expected.

Now, Montgomery has been traded to the Houston Texans. This will open a heap of new carries for Gibbs. This could lead to Gibbs taking the reins of the best running back in the NFL. However, for now, it is just a projection. While Gibbs might end up higher after this season, for now, he is the second-best running back in the NFL