Analyst Drops Stunning Jahmyr Gibbs Prediction

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has a chance to do something that only three running backs have ever done. Gibbs could record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in 2026, according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.

Davenport called it a bold prediction, but noted that if anyone is going to join the other three backs in this exclusive club, it is Gibbs.

“Gibbs has averaged a gaudy 5.3 yards per carry over his career,” wrote Davenport. “In each of the past two years he has gained at least 1,200 rushing yards and scored at least 13 rushing touchdowns. Last year, he was targeted 94 times and caught 77 passes.”

Gibbs hitting 1,000 yards in the rushing game is easy. He was doing that with David Montgomery. The question now is how much more work will he get in the passing game without his running mate in the backfield?

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Can Join Exclusive List in 2026

During his three years with the Lions, Montgomery averaged 30 targets per season. While Gibbs is not going to get all of those targets, a good portion should go in his direction. Detroit signed Isiah Pacheco to replace Montgomery, but he added just 101 yards in the passing game.

So, there is a realistic chance that Gibbs can take the majority of his passing game work. Gibbs averages 6.4 yards per target, so if he averaged 30 more targets, he could be on pace for 192 more yards. Even that would not quite get him to 1,000 yards, so he would have to not improve on volume but also in efficiency.

Beyond that, Gibbs would be taking targets away from star passing threats like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta.

St. Brown averaged 8.1 yards per target, Williams was at 11 yards per target, and LaPorta was at 10 yards. So, giving Gibbs too many targets takes away from the players more efficient than him

This is what makes the feat so hard. Gibbs not only would have to be the best rushing threat, but one of the best passing threats as well. He might not be able to earn that volume on a team with so many target earners.

Gibbs getting closer to 2,000 rushing yards might be more realistic than 1,000 receiving yards. He is going to get a lot more carries and will be their most efficient rusher. This is more likely to be where the extra work comes from.

Only 3 Other Running backs Have Accomplished a 1,000/1,000 season

The most recent player to hit 1,000/1,000 was Christian McCaffrey in 2019. McCaffrey averaged 7.1 yards per target. He was behind D.J. Moore, but was more efficient than Curtis Samuel, who averaged six yards per target. Greg Olsen was 34 years old and was at 7.3 yards per target.

Marshall Faulk accomplished the feat in 1999 and averaged an astounding 10 yards per target. He outperformed both Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

Then, in 1985, it was Roger Craig. Jerry Rice was the best wide receiver on that team, but he was just a rookie, so it was easy for Craig to lead the way.

Faulk might be the best comparison, as he had great receivers around him. However, the efficiency of that offense was all-time. This will be tough for Gibbs to accomplish.