Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Has Saints DC Brandon Staley Bracing for Trouble

Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs is becoming that one player the NFL defenses simply hate preparing for. As the electric running back is entering his fourth season at Ford Field, the New Orleans Saints defense could get an early look at what to expect from him this year.

Amid the season opener this Sunday, the Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley outlined his biggest concern in handling the highest-paid RB in the league. His quick feet and explosiveness could be a major headache for the Black and Old Gold, with Staley aiming to map out strategy to minimize the Lions’ star’s impact. On that note, he praised the running back ahead of the Week 1 clash.

“He has the knockout punch, both in the running game and the passing game,” Staley said recently. “He gets the top speed so quickly, and his top speed is faster than yours. Not only can he get to top speed quickly, but then his top speed is faster than yours. So that sucks. Then, in the passing game, he can run routes out of the backfield; he can split out wide. He is extremely dangerous in the screen game. So, a very complete player, and I think he is a weapon no matter what he is doing.”

While Gibbs has all the traits of an elite running back, there are several ways he could trouble the Saints defense this weekend.

Jahmyr Gibbs Could Put Brandon Staley’s Defensive Plan to the Test

Staley’s defensive playbook is centered around light boxes and late coverage rotations. He does not like allowing explosive deep passes, forcing the opponent’s offense to put together long drives. This could work against average running backs who turn small defensive mistakes into a few yards of gain.

As Stanley mentioned, the Lions star manages to hit top speed almost instantly, which is why the strategy will not be easy to execute, leaving the Saints defenders with no margin for error. A small mistake from an edge rusher or linebacker could create an opening for Gibbs in the blink of an eye that could end up as a rushing touchdown.

Furthermore, the Saints DC often alters the defensive look post-snap, which often confuses quarterbacks. With Gibbs in the offense, it will not be easy to execute, considering he is good at both running and catching. Considering so much focus will be on the three-time Pro Bowler, Staley may not have the same freedom to disguise his coverage.

Since his NFL debut in 2023, Gibbs has played against the Saints only once.

Jahmyr Gibbs Set for Second Career Clash With New Orleans Saints

In Gibbs’ rookie year, the Lions clashed with the Saints in December 2023, making it his only game against the NFC South franchise so far. The Lions won 12 games that season, including the one against the Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Since it was the Lions running back’s first season in the NFL, he was a different player than he is today. While the Lions won it by 33-28, Gibbs logged 8 carries and 60 rushing yards without scoring a touchdown. Facing the New Orleans Saints for the second time in his career, he will be looking to better those numbers.