Hidden Key to Jahmyr Gibbs’ Dominance Finally Revealed

The potential key to unlocking Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs might finally be fully healthy. According to Al Karsten of Pride of Detroit, Sam LaPorta has a significant role in the success of Gibbs. LaPorta missed the last seven games of the 2025 season and Gibbs saw his efficiency plummet.

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 rushing statistics Weeks 1-10 (with Sam LaPorta):• 30.0% DVOA (2nd of 62 RBs)• +0.082 EPA/attempt (10th)• 46.1% success rate (15th)• 3.0 yards before contact/attempt (3rd) Weeks 11-18 (without Sam LaPorta):• -18.9% DVOA (57th of 65 RBs)• -0.158… https://t.co/B7iN7AXzPo — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) July 22, 2026

All reports are that LaPorta is fully healthy this season, and that means all indications are things are full go for Gibbs being an elite producer.

The Detroit Lions Have the Key to Unlocking Jahmyr Gibbs

Having a high-end tight end is currently one of the biggest advantages in football. That is why you saw such a run on tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft. We saw Ben Johnson adopt that idea with the Lions and then bring it over to the Chicago Bears last year. We also saw the Los Angeles Rams lean into the tight end craze on their route to the NFC Championship.

The reason is that they can impact the run and the pass game. They are impactful enough in the passing game that it is hard for teams to keep linebackers on the field. If teams go heavy with their personnel, the tight end can run right by them. LaPorta is one of the best in this area.

So, teams put in smaller and faster players to combat this. The issue is that the smaller bodies are not as talented at defending the run. The Lions put themselves in a good spot where they can either capitalize with LaPorta against the bigger bodies, or use Gibbs to beat up on the smaller lineups.

LaPorta suffered a herniated disc to end the 2025 season. The Lions limped to last place in the division, and Gibbs did not have the end to the season he expected. Now that he is healthy, there is a chance that we see the best of Gibbs.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a Breakout Pick In Fantasy Football

Gibbs is already going to be one of the top picks in fantasy football. However, the addition of LaPorta into the lineup might be enough to make him the surefire top pick.

Gibbs is already going to see an increase in carries as well. The team moved on from David Montgomery this offseason. While they brought in Isaiah Pacheco, he has not been nearly as impactful as Montgomery over the past couple of seasons.

Pacheco also suffered an injury in 2024 that might limit his availability or ability to take on a heavy workload. So, Gibbs is going to be projected to set a career-high in touches.

Head coach Dan Campbell already labeled him the team’s bell cow. This is a difference in tone from when he was one of the two running backs in a duo. Now, the talk is that Gibbs will get all of the work, and Pacheco will get anything Gibbs cannot handle.

Gibbs has volume on his side. He also has efficiency coming back this year. He is a screaming buy across all fantasy football formats.