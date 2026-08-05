Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Gets Supportive Message From Bijan Robinson Amid Contract Wait

The neck-and-neck contract-signing competition between Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions standout Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the exciting storylines in the NFL this season. However, their friendly rivalry began in 2023, when both elite running backs were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by their respective teams.

While they may battle it out on the gridiron, they seem to have a good relationship off the field. As the contract extension race kept heating up in the past couple of weeks, Robinson won the battle, securing a record-breaking $22.25 million contract, which is the biggest ever deal signed by an NFL running back, whereas Gibbs still remains on the rookie contract.

In the meantime, the Falcons star has been reportedly in touch with Gibbs after pulling off the mega deal, per ESPN Falcons beat reporter Marc Raimondi.

“We talk a lot. We’re in the same conversation. The Bijan-Gibbs debate is cool to see. It actually helps us both out,” Robinson reportedly said about Gibbs recently.

With the Lions RB anticipated to land a deal, followed by Robinson, they have taken identical roads throughout their NFL careers.

How Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson Have Matched Each Other Since Entering the NFL

As previously mentioned, both Gibbs and Robinson kicked off their professional careers in 2023. While the Lions selected the star RB as the 12th overall pick in the first round, the Falcons acquired Robinson earlier as the 8th overall pick. In their rookie years, the media attention and fan expectations were always on the two first-round running backs, pushing them to compete at a higher level against each other from the beginning.

Being picked in the same year of the draft, both NFC stars are 24 years old at the moment. While the Lions star is known for his explosiveness and home run speed on the gridiron, Robinson is elusive in the open field with sharp cuts and a high-volume rushing attack.

With the healthy competition between the two 24-year-old elite running backs in the NFL, there is very little separating them when it comes to production. The first-round stars have featured in most games throughout the three seasons, but the Falcons star logged more than double the starts Gibbs had.

Featuring in 49 games, Gibbs has 24 starts with 3,580 rushing yards. On the other hand, Robinson has 3,910 rushing yards from 50 starts. Nevertheless, the Lions star has an edge in rushing touchdowns despite playing fewer games. Gibbs has 39 rushing TDs compared to Robinson’s 25.

Gibbs’ elite production shows that he has earned a payday on the same level as Robinson, and the Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently addressed the situation.

Brad Holmes Says Lions Remain in Dialogue With Jahmyr Gibbs

On the day the Falcons signed their star running back’s contract extension, Lions coach Dan Campbell addressed it, saying it is not going to have a significant effect on the three-time Pro Bowler’s negotiations. Recently, Lions GM Brad Holmes also opened up.

“We love Jahmyr,” the 47-year-old stated recently. “We’re having dialogue; we’ll see where it goes.”

Even though the Lions’ roster started their training camp last week, Jahmyr Gibbs wasn’t part of the physical drills, as he is still awaiting his new deal, which Robinson also did until August 4.