Jahmyr Gibbs Has Lions and WWE Fans Talking After His Roman Reigns Impression

The Detroit Lions‘ training camp is less than two weeks away, giving the players one final chance to enjoy their offseason break before the preparations for the 2026 regular season officially begin. Making the most of this break, the Lions’ star running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently headed to the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

The four-day event started on July 16 and will continue until July 19 at the Javits Center. On the opening day of the event, several athletes from different sports made their presence felt, including the Lions star, Jahmyr Gibbs, who had fun interactions with the fans, taking part in amazing activities.

One of the highlights of the three-time Pro-Bowler’s day at Fanatics Fest was making an entrance like a true WWE Superstar. Holding the WWE Championship, he brought serious Tribal Chief energy and made an entrance in Roman Reigns’ iconic “Head of the Table’ theme song. Gibbs did his best to imitate the wrestling legend, raising the belt in the air. At the same time, the fans surrounding the walking ramp ‘acknowledged’ him.

While it was a different stage from his magic on the gridiron, the Lions star has always been vocal about his love for WWE.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ WWE Fandom Stretches Far Beyond Fanatics Fest

The first day of the Fanatics Fest was packed with a star-studded lineup from the NFL. His teammate, Amon-Ra St. Brown, joined the Lions RB. Moreover, the GOAT Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Malik Nabers were among the notable football stars attending the event.

On the other hand, WWE also rolled out a star-studded lineup featuring Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Alexa Bliss. Even though Jahmyr Gibbs had a Roman Reigns impression, the current World Heavyweight Champion skipped the first day of the event, but he is scheduled to be there on July 18.

Meanwhile, Gibbs is a big WWE fan. During last year’s Halloween, the Pro-Bowler dressed up as Jeff Hardy, which earned praise for the legendary high flyer. In April 2026, he had a unique way of wishing a birthday to the WWE Superstar Randy Orton while replying to a DM from the Detroit Lions’ official handle on Instagram, saying he had always remembered The Viper’s birthday since he was eight years old.

Moreover, the 24-year-old was in attendance for WrestleMania 41 last year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He returned to see the actions at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year as well, which again took place in Las Vegas. Previously, he attended SummerSlam in 2023 when it took place at Ford Field Stadium in Detroit.

As he continues his love for wrestling, his Lions training camp is just days away for the next season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Will Join the Lions’ Training Camp on July 28

The Lions’ training camp will officially start on July 25, when the rookies report. The seven drafted rookies and nine undrafted rookies will begin preparing to secure spots on the final 53-man squad.

Jahmyr Gibbs, on the other hand, is expected to be part of the training camp from July 28, when the veterans are scheduled to report. While Gibbs remains the RB1 this season, the former Kansas City Chiefs star Isiah Pacheco is the RB2.