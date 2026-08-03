Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Gives Four-Word Response on Training Camp Status

The Detroit Lions are on the sixth day of training camp, but one of their biggest offensive stars, Jahmyr Gibbs, remains absent from team drills, raising fresh questions about his contract status. Yet again on Monday, the 24-year-old watched his teammates practice on the field from a distance, and he stayed out of physical drills during practice.

On Monday, the three-time Pro Bowler stopped to speak with a small group of reporters, and the obvious question came up almost immediately: when is he starting his team drills amid the current contract negotiations?

“Only time will tell,” was the running back’s blunt answer, per the ESPN Detroit Lions reporter, Eric Woodyard.

Jahmyr Gibbs on when he’ll return to practice: “Only time will tell.” https://t.co/Otn5SyLa39 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 3, 2026

The three-time Pro-Bowler reportedly looked upbeat this morning, catching up with his teammates. It was the second day in a row he made public appearances after he was first spotted on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs Follows CBA Rules During Contract Hold-In

Jahmyr Gibbs is currently playing the waiting game as his contract extension talks continue. Through this ‘hold-in’ strategy, he is showing up for practice, but he hasn’t actively taken part yet. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), if players from either of the 32 teams completely decide to skip training camp despite being healthy, they pay a mandatory $50,000 daily fine. With this approach, Gibbs has been able to avoid such fines.

The 24-year-old reportedly abides by all roster requirements during the training session, arriving at the Lions’ facility in a timely manner. From internal workouts and film sessions to team meetings, he has checked every box to satisfy the criteria.

At present, the fourth-year RB is still under the rookie contract signed in 2023, which is why he could be seeking a lucrative extension, considering his excellent production on the gridiron. With three Pro Bowls to his name, he has been one of the most consistent and productive running backs in the league in the past three seasons, logging a total of 3,580 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns.

After exercising the fifth year of the former first-round pick’s rookie contract, he is set to be in Detroit until the 2027 season, with his fifth-year cap hit paying him $14.29 million. However, if he signs a new contract extension, he is in line to make significantly more than that, explaining why he is standing on his ground during this hold-in situation.

How Much Could Jahmyr Gibbs’ Next Contract Be Worth?

Amid the contract talks, the biggest question is how much his extension value could be worth. Spotrac predicts a three-year deal for Gibbs worth $60.48 million, paying approximately $20.2 million a year.

Likewise, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also recently stated that the 24-year-old could sign a contract extension worth over $20 million a year. That kind of deal could elevate Gibbs into one of the NFL’s top-paid RBs. Given the elite production and the several prime years still left in his career, he could certainly justify every dollar spent on that projected big contract.