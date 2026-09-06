Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Unleashes Surprising New Training Weapon Ahead of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has plenty on his plate this year. After signing a new record-breaking contract extension, the 24-year-old is now gearing up for the biggest workload in his young NFL career, as he is set to be a bell cow for his team. He has been putting in work this offseason, honing his skills and adding new weapons to his arsenal.

The Lions star has incorporated mixed martial arts in his training regimen this year, starting early in the offseason. With just a week left in the season opener, Gibbs’ serious commitment to MMA, particularly Muay Thai, has Lions fans talking, as he was recently spotted training intense Muay Thai with the legendary coach, Rafael Cordeiro, who is the founder of Kings MMA.

The RB has completed rigorous training sessions under the Brazilian coach, focusing on his striking and defense alongside competitive sparring.

Meanwhile, coach Cordeiro is an elite coach with an impressive resume of coaching some of the biggest names in combat sports. Some of his renowned students include the UFC icon, Anderson Silva, Cris Cyborg, Lyoto Machida, and Rafael dos Anjos. Additionally, he trained the boxing legend Mike Tyson at one point in his career.

While Gibbs’ preparation with MMA is certainly unconventional, it could have benefits on the gridiron.

Jahmyr Gibbs Could Reap Several Benefits From MMA Training

One of the key benefits of intense MMA training is building elite conditioning. When training MMA, the muscles engage from start to finish without any regular pauses, which is common during football drills. The continuous engagement of muscles without breaks builds serious stamina that could take his game to another level when he rushes the ball next Sunday.

Another important benefit is improving hand movements. Following elite striking in martial arts, Gibbs has likely sharpened his hand speed and placement, which could help him handle aggressive pass rushers when they make contact as he rushes with the football.

In addition, MMA helps in bettering body control. As an elite running back, Gibbs already has impressive body control, but after months of throwing punches, kicks, and defending takedowns, it is likely to further improve his body control. When the defenders make contact, he might have better body control and balance to withstand big hits.

Only time will tell whether the Lions running back’s decision to train MMA will actually pay off on the field, but several other NFL stars have also turned to martial arts to elevate their games.

Several NFL Stars Have Embraced MMA To Elevate Their Game

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ superstar pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, is one of the biggest advocates of incorporating MMA into his regular training. He practices martial arts as well as boxing year-round, and the results have been visible on the field, as he has been ruthless against any elite offense, earning five Pro Bowl selections. He had a serious sparring session with the former UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland.

The New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s 2026 offseason training also included mixed martial arts. The signal-caller trained with the UFC star Khamzat Chimaev’s camp, which is likely to help him in his sophomore year. Philadelphia Eagles veteran Lane Johnson is another well-known NFL star who has embraced MMA training and has been useful in tackling heavyweight defenders.