Rookie Cornerback Turns Down Lions Offer to Sign With NFC Rival

The Detroit Lions added some talent to their secondary in the NFL draft, but lost out on the chance to sign another highly touted rookie prospect.

Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports reported that the Lions made an offer to undrafted rookie free agent Jakob Robinson, who had plenty of other interest. Robinson ultimately chose to sign with one of the Lions’ NFC rivals, a decision that may have been influenced by the crowded secondary in Detroit.

Jakob Robinson Makes His Decision

Payton reported that Robinson, the BYU cornerback, also had offers from the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. He ultimately decided to sign with the 49ers, which Payton suggested may have been due to the better opportunity to earn a spot on the roster there.

“It’s pretty understandable why Robinson might turn down Detroit,” Payton wrote. “The Lions are pretty set at cornerback right now. D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, and Khalil Dorsey. Things are pretty figured out there.”

But the 49ers, by contrast, have been overhauling their secondary and could have room for a player like Robinson.

“In San Francisco, changes are happening,” Payton wrote. “Charvarious Ward, Isaac Yiadom, and Rock Ya-Sin are all gone. There’s new openings and new opportunities.”

Robinson made some big moves after his college career came to an end. Jay Drew of the Deseret News reported that he put on 13 pounds after the season to show NFL scouts that he can compete at the higher level. Robinson also turned heads when he ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at Big 12 Pro Days in March.

“I felt really good about my Pro Day performance, actually,” Robinson said last week. “I went into it 13 pounds heavier. There was a question about whether it would slow me down, and if I would move as well. I think I proved that it didn’t.”

Robinson added that he felt good in other drills.

“I jumped pretty well, too,” he said. “The field drills all felt really smooth, felt good, and of course my 40 time was really, really good. I feel like I turned some heads.”

Though the performance wasn’t good enough to get Robinson drafted, he had high interest as an undrafted free agent and could have a good chance to make the roster in San Francisco.

Lions Get Help for the Secondary

The Lions also added some help for the secondary in the NFL draft, taking safety Dan Jackson from Georgia in the seventh round. Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the team liked his aggressive style of play and good decision-making on the field.

“We’ve always had a liking for Dan Jackson just in terms of being a heady safety and who’s gotten his hands on the football, and a lot of it is above the neck, but he actually – he’s faster than what a lot of people think,” Holmes said, via the team’s official website. “He’s been at the Senior Bowl, so he put together a nice little year.”