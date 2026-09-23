Ex-Lions Star Reaches Out to Dan Campbell About Potential Reunion: Report

While the Detroit Lions‘ star-studded offense has shown early promise with flashes of good play, the same can’t be said about the defense, which has largely struggled in both games they have played. Therefore, Dan Campbell has to make major roster moves, and it should be in the defensive backfield.

In contrast to their current needs, the former Lions running back Jamaal Williams reportedly reached out to Dan Campbell recently, eyeing a potential comeback to the Motor City.

“He (Jamaal Williams) reached out to Lions coach Dan Campbell last weekend to let Campbell know he was on the comeback trail,” noted the Detroit Free Press‘ Dave Birkett.

However, the franchise is currently in a good spot at the running back position with the highest-paid RB in the NFL, Jahmyr Gibbs, leading their rushing game. Coach Campbell reportedly made clear that they are “holding tight at running back for now.” So it is unlikely that the team is going to re-sign unless injury hits the running back room.

Even though he spent only two years (2021 and 2022) in Detroit, he made a lasting impact with his production.

Jamaal Williams’ Last NFL Appearance Came During the 2024 Season

Jamaal Williams arrived from the divisional rival Green Bay Packers in 2021, becoming an immediate starter. He played both seasons under Dan Campbell, which is why he shares a great relationship with the head coach, prompting him to see if a return to his old team could be on the table.

In his first season with the Honolulu Blues, the running back played 13 games. However, his performance in the following season was truly his breakout year when he not only featured in 17 games but also rushed for a career-best 1,066 yards. Most importantly, he created a franchise record by scoring 17 rushing TDs, breaking the legendary Barry Sanders’ rushing touchdown record (16) from the 1991 season. His record still stands tall, as Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone rushing 16 times in 2024, falling just short of Williams’ record.

The 31-year-old’s numbers speak volumes, but there is a big question mark on his current playing ability, given he last played an NFL game nearly two years ago. After leaving the Lions over a contract dispute, he went to the New Orleans Saints, where he played two seasons but only as a rotational player.

With just 470 rushing yards in two seasons, his price tag of $4 million a year didn’t match the production, resulting in the termination of his contract. As a result, he is still searching for a new team. While his prolonged absence from the league could be a reason Campbell may not be interested in bringing him back, the Lions also have a stacked RB room this year.

The Lions Have Plenty of Depth Behind Jahmyr Gibbs

After trading David Montgomery this offseason, Jahmyr Gibbs has become the undisputed leader and powerhouse of the running back room. Moreover, as he is now used as a bell cow, he is going to rack up huge snap counts and touches. Starting all 17 games last year, the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to do the same this year unless an injury roadblock gets in the way.

Then the Lions are loaded with reliable backup running back options. Even though the primary RB backup, Isiah Pacheco, is out and on the IR, Sione Vaki has earned the trust of the coaching staff due to his continuous improvement. In addition, Jacob Saylors is another promising option who showed a lot of promise during the preseason games this year. So, the odds of Jamaal Williams returning to the Lions’ active roster are very slim unless multiple injuries change the equation.