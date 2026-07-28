Former Lions Defender Lands With NFC North Rival

When the Detroit Lions released veteran safety Jamal Adams near the end of the 2024 season it looked like his career was nearly over. However, Adams not only played the entire 2025 season, but he is also now signing for the 2026 season. The division rival Minnesota Vikings will now be seeing if Adams can be a fit for their team. Adams announced he will join the Lions rival.

This will mark Adams’ 10th season in the NFL and the sixth team that he will play for

Former Detroit Lions Safety Jamal Adams Signs With Minnesota Vikings

Adams was a former first-round pick, going sixth overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was drafted a couple of spots ahead of Patrick Mahomes. While he did not live up to that status, he made the All-Pro team twice with the New York Jets before they traded him for a massive package that included two first round picks.

Adams made the All-Pro one time for the Seahawks, but did not quite hit the peaks he did during his time with the Jets.

He spent three seasons with the Seahawks but ended two of them on the IR and was released to end his third year with the team. The injuries started to become a part of his reputation and he had to sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

He hardly played for the Titans and was placed on the IR after he suffered a hip injury. The Titans later released him so that he could sign with a new team.

The Lions signed him to their practice squad with hopes that he could help during their playoff run in 2024. However, after he played in two games for the team, they decided to release him before their playoff run. After injuries and being released by two teams in 2024, it looked like his career was on the downslope.

However, in 2025, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and ended up starting in four games and playing 448 snaps as a reserve piece during the season. He showed that he can still help a team when healthy. So, the Minnesota Vikings signed him to add depth to their safety room.

Minnesota Vikings Could Use Jamal Adams in 2026

One of the issues with Adams is that he is a bit slow to play safety and a bit small to play linebacker. However, Brian Flores is the perfect defensive coordinator to work with that type of skill set. He can mix and match and use him when he sees fit to get the most out of him.

The team already moves Josh Metellus into the slot, box, and back at safety. With Harrison Smith retired, the Vikings are also thinner at safety than usual. They will need Metellus to play more of a traditional role with Theo Jackson. They drafted Jakobe Thomas, but that was in the third round, so there is no guarantee that he holds down a role.

Adams can push Thomas and get on the field as the third safety and a potential dime player. His long career could continue after the Vikings.