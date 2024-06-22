Standout Lions Rookie Snagged By Division Rival 1 Day After Being Waived

Rookie kicker James Turner had some impressive performances in early practices with the Detroit Lions, but ultimately lost his spot on the roster when the team landed the UFL’s top kicker.

Now, Turner is continuing his NFL journey with one of Detroit’s division rivals.

As Bill Huber of SI.com’s Packer Central reported on June 21, the Green Bay Packers claimed Turner off waivers after he was waived by the Lions. Turner is expected to compete for the starting job in Green Bay, while the Lions are gearing up for a summer competition that will decide who handles kicking duties next season.

Rookie Kicker’s Short Tenure in Detroit

Turner, an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, had earned some buzz at practices in Detroit. Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News predicted he would win the starting job after outkicking Michael Badgley in practices.

“Things have heated up in the kicker competition after Turner got the best of Michael Badgley during one of the sessions,” Moraitis wrote on June 11. “By all accounts, we haven’t seen Badgley get the better of the rookie yet, so the Michigan product is in a great position to grab the job ahead of training camp.”

Turner showed off his strong leg at practices, hitting kicks from 56 and 55 yards. He was squeezed out when the Lions signed Bates, the All-UFL Team kicker, to a two-year deal that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported was worth $1.98 million.

Bates also earned plenty of buzz during the UFL season. As Joseph Buczek of CBS Detroit noted, the Michigan Panthers kicker connected on a 64-yard field goal at Ford Field in his team’s Week 1 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks. Bates made three kicks from beyond 60 yards during the UFL season.

The Lions now head toward next month’s training camp preparing for a competition between Badgley and Bates for the starting job. Special teams coach Dave Fipp said it will truly be an open competition, with performance in preseason games and practices factoring into the final decision.