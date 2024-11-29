Lions WR Apologized to Teammates After Thanksgiving Blunder

With the Detroit Lions clinging to a late lead and trying to hold off a rally from the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, wide receiver Jameson Williams made a mistake that could have cost his team dearly.

After making a fourth-quarter catch, Williams flipped the ball at Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson as the two shared words near the sideline. Officials flagged Williams for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the drive ended with a missed field goal by kicker Jake Bates.

The Lions were able to hold on for a 23-20 win as the Bears ran out of time on their final drive, and Williams owned up to his mistake after the game.

Jameson Williams Took Responsibility After Losing His Cool

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Williams took responsibility for his penalty, apologizing to his teammates after the game. Goff said he was impressed with the way the third-year wide receiver immediately owned up for losing his cool.

“I know that was a mistake by him, but I’m proud of him the way he handled it,” Goff said, via MLive.com. “He stood up and took responsibility. We’ll move on.”

Williams recognized that his penalty was unacceptable, especially given the circumstances. After taking a 16-0 lead into halftime, the Lions saw the Bears claw back in the second half to pull within three points late in the fourth quarter. The Lions were driving with hopes of regaining a two-score lead when Williams’ penalty pushed them back.

“We’re trying to win a football game, so those things like that can’t happen,” Williams told reporters after the game. “That’s the main thing.”

Jameson Williams Faced Maturity Questions

This is not the first time that Williams hurt his team with a personal mistake. After a rookie year where he missed significant time while rehabbing a torn ACL, Williams missed the first four games of his second season after being suspended for violating the league’s rules against gambling.

Williams returned and showed steady improvement last season and into this year, but was suspended again this season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug rules. He missed two games, but kept the faith of the coaching staff. Head coach Dan Campbell said he hoped the suspension would be a learning opportunity for Williams.

Williams shared his appreciation for Campbell’s faith in him.