Lions’ Jameson Williams Makes His Feelings Clear on Life After NFL

Following a four-year journey with the Detroit Lions, the wide receiver Jameson Williams is poised for a breakout year in 2026, teaming with the team’s top-seeded WR, Amon-Ra St. Brown. The duo shares a close connection both on and off the field. On that note, the 25-year-old was a recent guest of Brown’s podcast, where he reflected on what life might look like after retiring from football and whether he would be interested in becoming a head coach.

“I ain’t going to lie, no but answer to no. I don’t even wanna coach, bro,” Williams told Brown on whether he would consider taking up the role of a head coach.

His answer certainly left Brown curious, leading him to ask what his future would be if not a job as the head coach.

“I just want to live like I want to be chilling, that’s it. You know I am gonna have some little s*** going on, but I want to chill.” added Williams on St. Brown Podcast.

The Lions star made clear that once his NFL career is over, he has no grand plan of going into another profession. Given that he is only 25, he has a bright future ahead, especially after signing a big-money deal last year, so his financial security might give him the freedom to make that choice.

Jameson Williams’ New Contract Makes His Post-NFL Plans Possible

Jameson Williams was a first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Initially, he signed a $17.4 million rookie contract, which was valid for four years. But given his impressive show in Detroit, especially in his third season when he tallied over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time as a professional, he was rewarded a huge contract extension last year.

The new contract extension of three years will keep him at Ford Field until the end of the 2029 campaign, paying him a total of $80 million. That puts his average yearly income at roughly $26.6 million.

Due to the enormous life-changing deal, Williams’ plan to just “live” and “chill” seems like a viable option. Moreover, if he keeps delivering the strong production, he will be only 29 at the end of the 2029 campaign, meaning another future contract extension could further solidify his financial future after the end of his NFL career.

Meanwhile, several NFL stars in the past stepped away from the spotlight and led quieter lives post-retirement— the approach Williams plans to take in the future.

Jameson Williams Wouldn’t Be the First NFL Star to Embrace a Quiet Retirement

While legends like Tom Brady, Troy Aikman, and Michael Strahan wore analyst’s hats after stepping away from football, many former NFL stars chose the opposite. The Lions legend and the running back Barry Sanders unexpectedly retired from football at 31. After leaving the game, he led a “chill” life, spending time with his kids, playing golf, and staying away from the media attention.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took a similar path. After retiring at just 29, he completely faded away from the public eye, including on social media. He ignored the opportunity of broadcasting and eventually earned a degree from Stanford. The four-time Super Bowl winner and the iconic Joe Montana also disappeared from the football world for decades after retiring in 1994, prioritizing family time after retirement.