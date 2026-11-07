Lions’ Jameson Williams Makes Heartfelt Admission About Head Coach Dan Campbell

From a promising young prospect to an established and trusted weapon in the offense, Jameson Williams has come a long way since his first-round draft pick in 2022. Though he is still 25, he is already playing his fifth season of his NFL career, becoming the go-to WR2 for the franchise. However, things weren’t exactly the same when he first arrived at the Motor City.

Despite a rough start, he built a strong relationship with head coach Dan Campbell, and his talent eventually helped him move up the pecking order, turning him into a reliable starter. In a recent interview with the official Detroit Lions Podcast, he opened up about early struggles and his relationship with the HC.

“It’s great. I would say it’s the best of the best. He’s always had his trust in me, and you know he never gave up on me since day one I came in; things were rough. He always had his trust in me, knew what type of player I was, and knew what type of person I was outside of football. And we always had a great relationship,” Williams said. “We built our relationship from day one, since he bought me in the first round, since he drafted me. We always built it, and now it’s just getting tighter and stronger, and, you know, better than ever. So, you know, I trust Dan, he trusts me, and we just got to keep going, for sure.”

Dan Campbell Stood By Jameson Williams Despite A Series Of Early Career Setbacks

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes saw the potential in Jameson Williams, which was a reason the Lions traded up in the first round of the 2023 draft to select the wide receiver, who played for the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, the start of his NFL career was frustrating, with a sequence of setbacks despite being a first-round pick.

The Lions selected Williams knowing fully that he was dealing with a torn ACL injury at that time, which he suffered in Alabama’s College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. Consequently, he missed the entire offseason of his rookie year, failing to physically participate in training camp, while also sitting out for the first 11 games.

He eventually featured in 6 games in his rookie year but started none, as he was not just coming back from a serious ACL tear but also lacked chemistry with teammates due to the early-season absence. When he finally recovered from the injury and was primed for a breakout summer in 2023, he was met with another career setback.

The WR was suspended in April, 2023 for violating the league’s gambling policy. Even though the suspension was initially for 6 games, it was later reduced to 4, which eventually allowed him to play 12 games that season. Through one of the toughest stretches of his career, Dan Campbell remained in his corner and showed patience, which was ultimately rewarded.

Jameson Williams’ Consistency Puts First Pro Bowl Selection Within Reach

As Dan Campbell had the trust in him, things finally started falling into place for him in the 2024 campaign, when he started showing glimpses of his potential, becoming a steady starter after starting 11 games and logging over 1,000 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Last year, he was a primary WR2 after registering 1,117 yards and 102 receptions, turning it into his career-best campaign. His good run continues this year after starting all 7 games for the Lions and already recording an amazing 437 receiving yards. Needless to say, Coach Campbell’s backing of him has given him the confidence, and his consistent production throughout this season could finally earn him a first Pro Bowl selection.