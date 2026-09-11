Lions’ $80M Star Reveals Major Goal Entering Fifth Season

Detroit Lions former first-round pick Jameson Williams has improved every year in the NFL. However, he made it clear that he is still not done growing. Williams talked to reporters about his growth this season and noted that his goal is to become more of a versatile wide receiver.

“Becoming more of a receiver, not just a deep and fast guy,” said Williams.

Williams has always had speed, but now he wants to be used all over the field. Rounding out his game not only includes improving his route tree, but also being more involved as a blocker.

“I want to be used in multiple ways, not just going deep and using straight-line speed,” said Williams. “Being more of a receiver, running routes, blocking more, and just doing more in the receiver game, so I think that was my main thing.”

Williams signed a three-year, $80M contract extension that goes through the 2029 season. He has earned the deal, but wants to live up to it by continuing to improve his game.

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Looks to Round Out Game

Williams was injured early in his career. The 12th overall pick was also suspended to start his second NFL season. So, he had 395 yards combined in his first two seasons and brought way more questions than answers.

Things started to turn around after that, though. Williams produced 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in his third year, which caused the team to look into an extension. He did not let them down. Williams posted 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns the following season.

His catches and yards have increased every season he has been in the NFL.

One interesting note is that his average depth of target was 19.3 yards downfield in his rookie year. It went to 16 yards in his second year. However, it was 11.6 yards down the field in his third year and 12.7 yards down the field last season.

So, he is already becoming more of a well-rounded receiver. The depth of his targets is getting closer to the line of scrimmage as he has continued to produce more.

Lions Looking for Strong Passing Attack

If all of their threats are fully healthy, the Lions have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL. Amon-Ra St. Brown is in All-Pro consideration every season. He has four seasons over 1,000 yards and two seasons over 1,400 yards.

Sam LaPorta is coming off an injury, but has close to 900-yard upside as a pass-catching tight end. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to see an even bigger role in the offense in 2026. He went from 316 receiving yards to 517, and then last year he had 616 yards.

With Williams in the mix along with these three, it does not matter much who the fifth skill player is. If Williams can take another step in this offense, the group will be the most dangerous in the NFL. That is the goal for the star receiver entering his fifth season.