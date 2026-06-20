Lions WR Jameson Williams Makes Life-Changing Personal Move

Looks like Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is having the time of his life at the moment after pulling off some big financial moves in recent months. He signed a big contract extension last September. Nine months after landing the lucrative contract, he is now a new homeowner.

Even though the 25-year-old has yet to make an official statement regarding his new purchase, the closing picture shared by his realtor following the confirmation of the purchase has made a buzz on social media.

He spent his first four rookie years in Detroit, and after signing the new deal, he will be in Michigan until the end of the 2029 season. Hence, it made perfect sense for him to buy it in the Metro Detroit area. Hunter Sells Detroit, a well-known name in the local real estate market, helped him find the house. As things stand, the key details about the WR’s new home or price tag remain under wraps.

Jameson Williams’ $80 Million NFL Contract Fuelled This Milestone

Jameson Williams was a first-round pick by the Honolulu Blues, signing a four-year rookie contract worth $17.4 million. Following a rocky rookie season, he became one of the key offensive weapons for Dan Campbell, establishing himself as a starter from his sophomore year.

With 36 starts from 50 games, he has amassed over 2,500 receiving yards, including two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The 25-year-old’s steady production has made him a cornerstone of the receiver unit alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, which is why he was entrusted with a new big-money contract extension.

Williams signed the contract before the start of the 2025 campaign last year. The total valuation of the contract is $80 million and is valid for a year, paying him $26.6 million a year. Out of the $80 million, he is set to get $66.5 million as guaranteed money, while the signing bonus is $15 million. Moreover, the deal features $1.7 million in annual per-game roster bonuses, ensuring the franchise does not get affected in case of a big injury.

As the new contract pays him nearly five times more than the rookie deal, it is certainly the main contributing factor to purchasing the new house. The question now remains whether he can live up to the financial faith put in him by the organization.

Lions Receiver Coach Scottie Montgomery Is Expecting Jameson Williams to Have a Great 2026

While Jameson Williams showed flashes of his potential in the 2025 campaign with 1,117 receiving yards and 65 receptions, he has yet to have his first Pro Bowl selection. The Lions’ wide receiver coach, who has been working closely with the 25-year-old this offseason, believes he could reach his peak in the 2026 campaign.

“We have worked really hard this offseason talking about the detail it takes to go from being good to truly elite.” Montgomery said about Williams recently.

Despite a career-best production last campaign, his team failed to make the playoffs last year. Pairing with Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions will hope for him to have a breakout season, pushing his team deep in the playoffs.