NFL Insider Reveals Lions Plan to Maximize $80M Star

The Detroit Lions‘ new offensive system is set up for wide receiver Jameson Williams to take another step in 2026. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported in his notes from the spring that Detroit is very excited about the trajectory of Williams. Breer notes that the new fit with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing could be what puts him over the top.

“It’s also set up for Jameson Williams to take another step,” Breer said. “Williams’s effort and engagement stood out through OTAs, the speed is what it is, and he’s become a better route runner than most guys with that sort of speed usually are. So, Detroit’s pretty excited about his trajectory.”

This would obviously be huge for the Lions. First, the offense took a step back from Ben Johnson to John Morton. If Petzing can get the most out of players in a similar manner to Johnson, it should be good for the entire unit.

More than that, the Lions already have two superstars in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs. Williams has star power, but if he can start to have his name feared in the same manner as those two, the ceiling of the offense is best in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions Offense Can Take a Step Forward With Drew Petzing At Offensive Coordinator

Breer notes that Petzing is viewed as an upgrade from last season and he will be able to get more out of Williams as he enters his fifth NFL season.

This could raise the ceiling of the entire unit.

Under Ben Johnson in 2023, the Lions ranked eighth in Expected Points Added per play, and seventh in success rate. In 2024, they jumped to third in EPA/play and first in success rate.

Then, when Johnson left in 2025, they fell to ninth in EPA/play and 12th in success rate. There is a clear drop associated with the coordinator. If Petzing can get them back on the Johnson upswing, they will immediately become Super Bowl contenders again.

Getting the most out of Williams could be that key.

Lions Want Petzing To Get The Most Out Of Jameson Williams

Williams had just 41 yards in his first season, but jumped to 354 in year two. By his third year, he was a real part of the offense, with 1,001 yards. While he produced 1,117 yards in 2025, that had more to do with his progression than the offense.

His yards per target remained the same, and his yards per route run dropped from 2.1 to 1.86. Williams was involved much more in the offense last year, but because the offense was not as sound, he only slightly outproduced his 2024 numbers when he could have smashed them.

So, Williams is entering his fifth NFL year, and he has not only seen his production increase, but he has also seen his participation jump as well. If the offense is more sound, and he is playing more, there is a real chance he can create a few more hundred yards. A jump into the next receiver tier would put a much bigger spotlight on him.