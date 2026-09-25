Lions’ Jameson Williams Delivers Blunt Remark on Facing Ex-Detroit DC Aaron Glenn

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn left an imprint on many players with the Detroit Lions during his time as the team’s defensive coordinator. That imprint wasn’t just on defensive players either.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams shared with reporters Thursday how much Glenn meant to his personal growth and career. But Williams also made clear that there’s one thing on the field that he’s looking forward to most with the coach’s return to Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to most, you know, beating him, winning,” said Williams with a slight smile.

Glenn will face the Lions for the first time since he departed to become Jets head coach in January 2025.

Jameson Williams Speaks out on Former Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Getty Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams said he is looking forward to winning against Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets.

Glenn was head coach Dan Campbell’s first defensive coordinator in Detroit from 2021-24. The Lions selected Williams at No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As Detroit sports fans surely remember, Williams experienced maturity issues early in his NFL career. Most notably, the NFL suspended the receiver four games in 2023 for violating the league’s gambling policy. The league also suspended Williams two contests in 2024 for performance-enhancing substances. Williams also stirred controversy with a July Fourth 2023 fireworks incident.

The receiver didn’t revisit any specific incidents from his past Thursday. But he shared Glenn helped him.

“I remember a lot. He was with me through times when I was down,” said Williams. “I would go talk to him about it. He’s a great person, great coach also. I know we’re going into a challenge this week for sure.

“It means a lot. Some people can relate to others and some can’t. It means a lot when you can relate to a coach outside of football or outside of off the field.”

While Williams is off to a slow start this season, he was one of Detroit’s most important offensive playmakers the past two seasons. The wideout posted at least 1,000 receiving yards with a yards per catch average greater than 17 in 2024 and 2025.

Getting Williams back to that level is a significant key for the Lions offense going forward.