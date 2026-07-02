Analyst Makes Eye-Opening Claim About Lions WR Corps

The Detroit Lions have one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. Despite mainly relying on two names to carry the group, the Lions room ranked fifth in the NFL according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.

“The Detroit Lions missed the postseason last year, but it certainly wasn’t because of the passing game—only two teams threw for more yards per game last season,” wrote Davenport. Amon-Ra St. Brown is widely viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He has gone over 1,000 yards in four of his five NFL seasons. The only year he did not was his rookie year, when he produced 912 yards. Despite the offense taking a step back last season, St. Brown recorded 1,401 yards on 117 catches.

The No. 2 is Jameson Williams, who is coming into his own. Williams has posted back-t0-back 1,000 yard seasons and has 14 touchdowns over the past two years. He has become one of the most trusted deep threats in the NFL.

Isaac TeSlaa is the No. 3. While he only has 239 yards on 16 catches, he also added six touchdowns. Considering he is just a rookie, he flashed enough promise to complete the room. Beyond that, not many teams can match the star power of the top two.

The Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Corps is Elite

The four teams ahead of the Lions include the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams are very similar to the Lions in that they have two big names and a questionable third. While Jordan Whittington carries little weight, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams just edged out St. Brown and Williams as a star duo. The longevity of Adams might have pushed them over the top.

The Bengals are similar, although Andrie Iosivas is a bit more productive than TeSlaa and Whittington. Still, they are carried by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Most view Chase as the best in the NFL, making it hard for St. Brown to top him.

The Cowboys featured CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Pickens was more productive than any No. 2 last year. Beyond that, they are starting to see Ryan Flournoy break out as their third threat.

The last team is the Minnesota Vikings, and it is hard to debate them. Justin Jefferson is right there with all of the other number ones. Jordan Addison might not be quite as solid as Pickens, Higgins, or Williams. However, they also have Jauan Jennings as their No. 3. None of the other duos has a third this talented.

So, it appears the Lions are fairly ranked.

Lions Are Hoping for More With a New Offensive Coordinator

The good news is that both St. Brown and Williams went over 1,000 yards, and TeSlaa had six touchdowns despite the offense not being as sound. The team dropped from Ben Johnson as coordinator to John Morton, and they were not as good.

While Johnson will not be back, they now have Drew Petzing calling plays. This is expected to be an upgrade for the room. So, if they can take a step forward across the board, they could find a way to shoot up higher. For now, they settle in at fifth.