Lions WR Reveals One Skill That Became His Priority to Improve This Offseason

The NFL calendar gives every player about seven months from the offseason window to evaluate their performance and hone their skills, laying the foundation for more success in the upcoming season. With the regular season just three months away, the Detroit Lions have been busy drilling during OTAs. It will continue until the second month of June, and coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about a better show next season.

In the first two weeks of the OTAs, the Lions’ wide receiver corps was fully engaged during the on-field drills and preparations, and the seasoned pass catcher, Jameson Williams, was no exception. While speaking to the media, the 25-year-old reflected on his OTA preparations and one particular skill he focused on the most throughout this offseason.

“Catching that was my main thing,” said Williams. “I wanted to get better at catching.”

Additionally, he emphasized how it’s equally challenging mentally as it is physically on the gridion, addressing how he has worked on honing the skill.

“It’s a mind thing to me.” added the Lions receiver.

Although Williams is only 25, he has played four seasons as a professional, becoming a starter from his sophomore year and showing a clear progression over the years.

Jameson Williams’ Catching Numbers Improved in the Last Few Seasons

Although the Alabama alum was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, he had limited opportunities in his rookie season for the Lions. After showing significant improvement, he started 10 games in the second year. As a result, his total catches rose from 1 to 24 in the initial two seasons.

Starting in 2024, he turned into a more reliable target for Jared Goff, which certainly showed in his total catching numbers. It jumped up to 58, while he touched the 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, playing a total of 15 games.

The momentum stayed intact heading into the 2025 season, when he logged a career best 65 receptions alongside 1,117 receiving yards after playing all 17 games.

Putting in extra work on his catching skills, the 25-year-old Lions star is now looking to better that number, meaning his total receiving yards should also get a boost. If it goes right, he might land his first Pro Bowl nod in the 2026 season, helping his team go deep in the playoffs.

Jameson Williams’ Catching Percentage is Lower than the League Average

While the WR has improved his receptions over the years, his catching success rate is a headache for Dan Campbell, which is why he is determined to turn him into a receiver with safer hands.

For the wide receivers in the NFL, the catching percentage hovers between 63% to 65%, with the elite receivers recording a higher number. However, Williams’ career catching percentage as a professional is lower than that figure.

His career catching success currently stands at 60.7. It improved in the past two seasons, averaging 63.7. He already has an explosive speed with an elite ability to cut defense smoothly. If Willams’ indeed sharpens his catching skills this season, he could turn out to be a real difference-maker for Detroit.