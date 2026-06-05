Jameson Williams Sends Strong Message on 1 Lions Offseason Move

The Detroit Lions made several changes to their offense this offseason. But there’s one change that Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams might love more than any other.

That’s the team re-signing backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Williams explained to reporters Thursday how much he loves having the veteran signal-caller back with the Lions.

“It means a lot, you know. He’s played a big, huge part in my career,” said Williams.

“That’s my brother, man. I look up to him.

“He’s a real great guy, real great person. So it’s always great to be around Teddy.”

This is now Bridgewater’s third separate time on the Lions roster. He retired after playing his first season with Detroit only to return to the Lions for the stretch run of the 2024 season.

Last year, Bridgewater served as a backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Teddy Bridgwater’s Impact on Jameson Williams

Williams has both previously expressed how impactful Bridgewater has been on his career and how grateful he is the quarterback has returned this offseason.

In 2023, Williams was entering his second season in the league after barely playing as a rookie because of an ACL injury. He was facing a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Then during July 2023, Williams was involved in a fireworks accident around July 4. The wideout wasn’t seriously hurt, but at the time, the incident seemed to be another example the receiver was heading in the wrong direction off the field.

Williams has been involved in other controversies since Bridgewater has become his teammate. But Bridgewater has seemingly had a very positive impact on Williams as a player and person.

Each of the past two seasons, Williams has registered at least 1,000 receiving yards and more than 17 yards per catch. He’s also scored seven touchdowns or more the last two campaigns.

Bridgewater Back With Lions

After a year away from the team, Bridgewater is back with the Lions. The quarterback signed a 1-year, $1.8 million deal to return.

Bridgewater has never started a game for Detroit. He’s actually never even attempted a pass during the regular season while in a Lions uniform.

But it’s pretty evident Bridgewater is a huge positive presence in the Lions locker room.

If he’s ever needed to play in a game, though, Bridgewater is one of the better reliable backups in the league. He’s posted a 33-32 record as an NFL starter. He’s averaged 7.3 yards per pass while completing 66.3% of his passes in his career.

Bridgewater made his most recent start for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 campaign.

Last season, he made four appearances, all in relief, for the Buccaneers. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 62 yards.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings during 2014. In 2015, he made the Pro Bowl.

Bridgewater has also played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos in his career. He first developed a relationship with Lions head coach Dan Campbell when both were with the Saints from 2018-19.