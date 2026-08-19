Lions Get Big Jameson Williams Update After Recent Injury Concern

The Detroit Lions got a flashback of last season’s injury woes this offseason, particularly since the beginning of training camp, seeing shades of some injury scares. Center Cade Mays, linebacker Jimmy Rodler, and Isiah Pacheco were among the notable names who recently had injury concerns.

The Lions’ starting wide receiver, Jameson Williams, was another Lions player who recently had an injury scare. It was the reason he missed two consecutive practice sessions. However, as per the latest report, the 25-year-old is now back in training with the first team on August 19.

“Lions WR Jameson Williams is back out at practice,” wrote Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi on X, sharing the latest update.

While he started the training camp in late August on a positive note, showing vast improvement in his game, he skipped two back-to-back padded sessions due to a minor shoulder injury, and the franchise wasn’t willing to risk it.

As one of the Lions’ key weapons, his initial injury scare had fans worried, but head coach Dan Campbell reassured them that it was “nothing serious” and that he was “good to go.” The head coach’s encouraging update proved to be true as he is back on the gridiron.

Williams is entering his fifth NFL campaign, and he will be setting sights on bigger goals this season.

Jameson Williams Is Looking to Fix His Biggest Weakness

Jameson Williams was a first-round pick from the 2022 draft. Even though he struggled to make an impact in his first two years, he has now secured his spot as the undisputed WR2 in Dan Campbell’s system, becoming a reliable weapon alongside Pro-Bowler Amon-Ra St Brown.

He has shown brilliant consistency in the past two seasons, racking up over 1,000 receiving yards each year. Playing 15 games in 2024, he had 1001 yards, while he recorded a career-best 1,117 receiving yards last campaign along with 7 touchdowns.

Despite the big numbers last year, he had a frustrating league-high of 12 drops. Hence, he hasn’t shied away from turning this weakness into strength this offseason, putting in extra work to build more catching consistency.

“I want to be the kind of receiver where it doesn’t matter where the ball is; I have to go and catch it,” said Williams earlier this month, striving to be one of the top pass catchers in the NFL.

With four seasons under his belt and a new contract worth $80 million, he is no longer viewed as the young WR option. While he is expected to be a big contributor this season, Dan Campbell has depth in the receiver room.

The Lions’ Receiving Corps Goes Well Beyond Its Star Duo

Amon-Ra St Brown is the engine of the Lions’ receiving corps, and he is accompanied by Jameson Williams, making them one of the dynamic WR duos in the NFL today. Second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa is locked in for the WR3 position after a strong rookie year.

Then Dan Campbell has an option like veteran Cedrick Wilson, who was added to the wide receiver room this offseason. And the depth chart is crowded with the likes of Greg Dortch and Dominic Lovett.