Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Could Make NFL History Vs. Saints

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff could move another step up the NFL record book before Detroit’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints is finished.

Goff enters the Sept. 13 matchup with 39,622 career passing yards, according to NFL.com. Andy Dalton currently owns 26th place on the NFL’s all-time list with 39,793 yards, leaving Goff just 172 yards away from passing him.

That gives Goff a realistic chance to reach the milestone in Detroit’s first game of the 2026 season. The Lions host New Orleans at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Jared Goff Can Move Into NFL’s Top 26

A 172-yard performance would give Goff at least 39,794 career passing yards and move him ahead of Dalton into 26th place all time, assuming Dalton does not add to his total beforehand.

The threshold is modest by Goff’s recent standards.

Goff threw for 4,564 yards in 17 games during the 2025 season, an average of about 268 yards per game. He also completed 68% of his passes with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions, according to NFL.com.

Another typical Goff performance would therefore be more than enough to get him past Dalton.

There is one wrinkle. Dalton is still an active player and made the Philadelphia Eagles’ initial 53-man roster for 2026 behind Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia does not play until later Sunday, however, while Detroit and New Orleans kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

So Goff has a chance to take sole possession of the No. 26 spot before Dalton even has an opportunity to appear in Week 1.

Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana Are Next in Goff’s Path

Passing Dalton would also place Goff within range of two of the most recognizable quarterbacks in NFL history.

Johnny Unitas currently ranks 25th with 40,239 passing yards, while Joe Montana is 24th with 40,551. Kerry Collins sits 23rd at 40,922.

From Goff’s current total, he needs 618 yards to move ahead of Unitas and 930 to pass Montana.

That means the climb may not stop with Dalton for long if Goff continues producing at the pace he has established in Detroit.

Since arriving in the 2021 trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has thrown for 3,245, 4,438, 4,575, 4,629 and 4,564 yards in his five Lions seasons.

His career arc has consequently moved from former No. 1 overall pick and Rams starter to one of the most prolific active passers in the league.

The Saints present Detroit’s first test of 2026, and New Orleans was not an easy passing matchup last season. NFL.com credited the Saints with allowing 3,336 passing yards in 2025 while recording 45 sacks.

Still, Goff does not need a huge afternoon to make his first move up the career leaderboard.

Just 172 yards against New Orleans would put the Lions quarterback ahead of Dalton and into the NFL’s all-time top 26 — with Unitas and Montana potentially next in his sights.