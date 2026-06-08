Lions QB Jared Goff & Wife Christen Goff Spotted Attending Rams TE’s Wedding

The NFL offseason allows players to invest in their personal lives, which becomes challenging once the regular season begins. This is the window when many NFL players walk down the aisle, celebrating their dream weddings at the most picturesque locations imaginable with friends, family, and teammates, who also have the freedom to join without the schedule conflicts.

Likewise, the Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife Christen Goff were among the attendees at the wedding ceremony of the Los Angeles Rams tight end, Tyler Higbee, who tied the knot with his longtime partner, Malea Higbee.

The latest NFL wedding took place in San Diego, California, on June 6, 2026. The newlywed couple started dating in 2021, and a year later, they had their first child, named Iyla Ty Higbee, while they welcomed their second child with the arrival of their son, Hendrix Kai, in 2025.

Despite playing for different teams today, Jared Goff and Tyler Higbee have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Jared Goff and Tyler Higbee Became Good Friends During Their Time Together at the Rams

Before the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff built his NFL reputation playing for the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent five seasons and also met Tyler Higbee. Both the quarterback and the tight end were picked in the 2016 NFL Draft by the two-time Super Bowl champions. While the QB was a first-round (first overall) pick, the TE was selected in the fourth round.

The foundation of the friendship was built in their rookie season in Los Angeles, living as roommates during the training camp and building chemistry on and off the field. Both of them started 7 games in their rookie seasons before establishing themselves as primary starters in their sophomore years.

When Goff became the QB1 for the Rams, Higbee became his trusted target, thanks to the natural rapport they built off the field. The tight end’s best year in the NFL was 2019, when the five-time Pro Bowl quarterback was his pass-thrower, as he recorded a career-best 734 receiving yards from 15 games that season. Though he eventually played with the current NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, he has yet to cross that number.

Currently, the Lions are in the middle of the OTAs, and the third week is kicking off on June 9, so the signal-caller did not have a schedule issue to attend one of his best friends’ weddings. Moreover, Goff is a California native, and the wedding venue was in the Golden State.

Tyler Higbee and Malea Higbee also attended the grand wedding of Jared Goff and Christen Goff, which took place two years ago. Other than the QB, several other familiar NFL faces joined the wedding this Saturday.

Tyler Higbee’s Rams Teammates Turned Out to Celebrate the Special Day

Robert Woods, who currently serves as the assistant wide receiving coach and was a former teammate of Higbee at the Rams, was a notable guest from the big day. Sebastian Joseph-Day, Daniel Ekuale, Terrance Ferguson, and Miller Forristall were some recognizable names to add to the NFL star power.

Beyond the football world, the beach volleyball star and Olympic gold medalist, Alix Klineman, was among the standout guests at the event.