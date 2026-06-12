Jared Goff’s Wife Christen Goff Reveals Surprising Start to Their Love Story

Long before the Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife Christen Goff became one of the NFL’s favorite power couples, their romance started with an unexpected twist. They officially started seeing each other in 2019 when the signal-caller was still throwing passes for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite his football fame, Christen didn’t have a clue about who he was, which she revealed in a recent interview, and how their romance began.

“It was on a dating app (Raya),” Christen said about meeting her now-husband in an interview with PEOPLE. “Both of us were not taking it too seriously. Like, you never really think you are going to meet someone on a dating app, but we did. We just hit it off right from the start, and here we are almost eight years later.”

Christen Goff Did Not Know Jared Goff Played for the Rams at That Time

Living in Los Angeles, Christen was working as a model in 2019. Interestingly, she did not know he was the man leading the Rams offense as a quarterback when the two first matched on the dating app.

“I knew he was a football player, and he thinks I lie when I say this, but I did not know who he was,” added Mrs. Goff. “Also, he was playing for the Rams in L.A, which they had just kind of got back to L.A. They weren’t that big of a deal there yet. I actually grew up a hockey girl. My brother played hockey growing up, so I wasn’t paying as much attention to football at that time. Now it is my whole world.”

Additionally, Christen revealed that she didn’t intend to start dating, as she was still navigating life after a breakup. The QB1

reportedly pursued her for weeks before she finally agreed to go out with him on a Thursday night. Neither of them predicted it would be a life-changing decision, but they felt an instant chemistry.

After dating for three months, the couple was engaged in 2022 when Jared was leading the Detroit Lions. Finally, they walked down the aisle in June, 2024, and the grand wedding took place in California.

While their dating phase started in California, they currently split their time between two states due to his NFL commitment in Detroit.

Michigan and California Now Shape the Couple’s Daily Life

As the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jared Goff began his NFL journey in California, his home state. He is from Novato, California. On the other hand, Christen is a California native, meaning they both have strong roots in the state.

After the signal-caller was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021, the Motor City is his current home, with the couple residing in Michigan during the NFL season.

Hence, Mr. and Mrs. Goff divide their lives between two homes in Michigan and California, making sure it fits in both his NFL life and family life, especially after welcoming their daughter, Romy Goff, last year.