Photos of Lions QB Jared Goff’s Wedding to Model Christen Harper Turn Heads

The Detroit Lions fell short of their quest for a Super Bowl title last season, but Jared Goff added his own ring this offseason.

The Lions quarterback married swimsuit model Christen Harper in a quiet ceremony on June 22. Though Goff had yet to share any images from the big day, some pictures shared by Page Six showed Harper filled with emotion during the ceremony.

The couple had been dating for close to five years, getting engaged in 2022. Harper has been a regular presence at Lions games, rooting on Goff and his teammates.

Former Teammate Shares Images from Ceremony

Goff’s former Los Angeles Rams teammate Andrew Whitworth shared some images from the ceremony on his Instagram page, showing off the intimate venue in Ojai, California. Whitworth also shared a picture of the newly married couple dancing during the reception.

As Us Weekly noted, the couple also got their dog involved in the ceremony.

“The couple’s dog, Quincy, was also present at the wedding, with the newlyweds posing for photos with the pup,” the report noted.

Goff had already shared some details about the wedding in an April interview with People, saying they were excited to return to their home state to tie the knot.

“It’s been a long time coming, and now you can see it on the horizon, and I know she’s excited,” Goff said. “I know she’s doing a lot of the planning. I haven’t been much involved and hopefully get back involved a little bit now, but it’ll be really fun.”

While the ceremony itself was mostly private, Goff said he and Harper were planning for it to be a “big party” for their closest friends.

“We’ll have all our friends and family there. It’ll be a big party and something we’ll remember forever,” Goff added.

Christen Harper Recalled Relationship’s Start

Harper recalled that the couple first connected through a dating app called Raya, with the model making the first move.

“I swore that he messaged me first,” Harper said in a May 27, 2023 interview with Fox Digital. “But when we went and looked back, I actually sent the first message.

“…So all you ladies out there, you better send the first message because you never know. You gotta shoot your shot. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

Harper said the pair connected quickly and before long were inseparable.

“It’s so funny thinking that we met on a dating app, but I feel like these days it’s so common,” said the pinup. “And it’s really like how you meet people. Who knows if I would’ve ever met him? So I’m so happy that I went on that dating app five years ago… It’s so fun to see how we’ve grown. It’s been such a fun ride – and it all started online.”

Goff and Harper announced their engagement in June 2022, with Harper taking to Instagram to share a video from the day. The Lions quarterback also gushed about the engagement.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world because I get to spend forever with you. I love you ❤️ @christenharper,” Goff wrote on Instagram while announcing the engagement.