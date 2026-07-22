Jared Goff Has Telling Comments About New Lions OC Drew Petzing

As part of their offseason changes following the 2025 NFL campaign, the Detroit Lions removed offensive coordinator John Morton and later replaced him with Drew Petzing, who previously held the same role with the Arizona Cardinals.

Morton’s dismissal didn’t catch many by surprise, considering that he had his play calling duties taken away by head coach Dan Campbell midway through the season that ultimately resulted in them missing the postseason.

The Lions hope to bounce back under Petzing, and so far, quarterback Jared Goff has loved his early experiences with Detroit’s new offensive overseer.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Holds Nothing Back On New Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

So far, Goff has nothing but good things to say about his experience with Petzing, noting their strong communication skills.

“He really has been great to work with. Our communication has been awesome, very open,” Goff said about Petzing. “I’m able to express what I like, what I don’t like, and he’s able to tell me the same things of why he wants something or why he doesn’t want something. And it’s a lot of fun, it’s really is. It’s a lot of fun to work with someone like him.”

“I think a lot of what OTAs and the early offseason is is getting a feel for each other, and understanding what we want to do, and what we’re best at, and trying to figure that out,” Goff continued. “And then, as we get into training camp, you start really solidifying a lot of that.”

Not only has Goff enjoyed strong communication with Petzing, but he’s also fully on the same page with his offensive teammates.

“We’ve got such great experience with each other, and when something new comes in that we’re running, I can talk about something that we had done previously and relate it to that— ‘Hey, it’s kind of like this, but it’s a little bit different,'” Goff said. “And I can do that with majority of the offense at this point.”

As far as Detroit’s offensive line goes, they bolstered it during the offseason with the acquisition of Cade Mays and Larry Borom, along with Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch. Additionally, they selected Blake Miller in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“This is the deepest I feel like we’ve been at the offensive line, with guys that have experience and can play at a few positions,” Goff said. “Probably all the way up to eight, nine, ten offensive linemen. So, yeah, it creates that competition. It’s great. The cream will rise to the top, and we’ll find out who wins those jobs.”

Jared Goff Posted Elite Stats In 2025

While the Lions ultimately missed the postseason in 2025, it wasn’t because of anything lacking with Goff.

In fact, Goff was among the NFL’s elite players at his position all season long, throwing for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns while being intercepted just eight times in 17 games. He also posted a 105.5 passer rating, completed 68% of his pass attempts, and earned a Pro Bowl selection for the fifth time.