Hi, Subscriber

Moments After Exit, Jared Goff Reveals Special Dan Campbell, Lions Moment

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Jared Goff
Getty
Jared Goff is sharing a special and personal story that involves Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has experienced quite a career in the NFL, and it’s taken him from Los Angeles to the Motor City. As the story goes, Goff was famously traded from the Los Angeles Rams in March 2021, with the Rams receiving quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions getting Goff along with the Rams’ first round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third round pick in 2021.

So, Goff went from sunny California to the often cold and snowy Detroit. But, he has embraced it, and he’s also been playing some of the best football of his career in Detroit.

On Thursday, March 13, Goff appeared on the Glue Guys podcast and discussed all things football and life. During the show, he recalled the moment he first talked to Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes on the phone following the trade.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Recalls First Dan Campbell Phone Call

First, Goff talked about getting a phone call from Rams head coach Sean McVay, and then, “a minute later, it’s on Twitter. I mean, not even 30-seconds later,” he said. That had to be tough.

But, then, Goff got some good news. He recalled, “Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell) are calling me, but I was getting a million phone calls. I was kind of like declining everything at that point.”

He continued, “So, my agent texts me or is on the phone and he’s like, ‘Brad’s trying to get a hold of you. Can you answer his call? He keeps getting sent to voicemail.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, sure, okay. Got it, okay.'”

Goff added, “And he’s on the phone like ‘Hey Jared, Jared,’ He’s so excited. ‘Finally, I got you. You know, we’re so excited for you. We’re so excited to have you here, and then I can hear Dan, ‘Jared, I can’t wait to have you here. We’re so excited.'”

Goff added that right then and there, he knew this is what he wanted. He added, “That feeling of like someone breathing life into you and telling you how excited they are to have you on their team and what an opportunity we have here to build this thing up from the ground and that right there is the moment.”

Jared Goff: ‘Let’s Do This’

The Lions quarterback also said that he’ll never forget the moment of being like, “Let’s do this” and thought to himself, “If those two guys believe in me then that’s all I need.”

From there, Goff talked about replacing Case Keenum in Los Angeles and how Keenum, a veteran, helped the budding quarterback.

“He has the ability, like you said, to drop the ego, too,” Goff said. “Like, he knows he’s coming in to help the starter now, right? … Like he’s trying to tear the defense apart and scout team. But, there’s a chemistry in the quarterback room where, like, there is one guy in charge, there should be, and you need to know where you fit in that. And he certainly knows…”

So, it’s all smiles for Goff in Detroit. Now, we wait to see if the Detroit Lions can get to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history during the 2025 season.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright

Comments

Moments After Exit, Jared Goff Reveals Special Dan Campbell, Lions Moment

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x