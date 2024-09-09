Jared Goff Reveals Final Thought Prior to Lions’ Game-Winning TD vs. Rams

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams needed overtime to settle their latest matchup on September 8. So, the outcome of the Week 1 Sunday night matchup was very much in doubt the entire evening.

But it wasn’t for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, once his offense reached the 1-yard line in overtime.

“I was joking with [David Montgomery], after we called the play on the 1-yard line, it was like, ‘This is scoring.’ There was no doubt,” Goff told the media in his postgame press conference. “Punched it in. It was great.”

The Lions reached the Rams’ 1-yard line with about five and a half minutes remaining in overtime. They needed just one play to score, as running back David Montgomery banged into the end zone to clinch a 26-20 victory.

Montgomery rushed for 45 yards in overtime to lead the Lions on their game-winning touchdown drive.

Lions Dominate Overtime With RB David Montgomery

Before overtime, Montgomery had only 46 rushing yards. But he nearly doubled his rushing total and scored his only touchdown of the night in the extra session.

Before that touchdown run from the 1-yard line, Montgomery’s first four carries of overtime were all at least 6 yards. His first run was a game-high 21-yard scamper.

“Just hand it to D-Mo. Man, battering ram. Just hand it to him, and he did the rest. It was fun,” Goff told reporters. “It was fun watching him kind of catch that second wind there in that overtime. Our O-line the same way.”

With the successful overtime series, the Lions raised their rushing average to 5.3 yards per carry in Week 1. They finished the contest with 163 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

The Lions didn’t have a lot of running success early, but they wore down the Rams. The Los Angeles defense couldn’t prevent the Lions from tying the game with a field goal close to the end of regulation. That was a 9-play drive, and then the Rams essentially had to play defense a second straight possession after the overtime coin toss.

The Rams defense was on the field for all but 17 seconds of the final 6:52 of the game.

Jared Goff, Lions Have Another Playoff Rematch on Deck

Most fans would probably argue that it’s not rare to feel confident about the chances of scoring from the 1-yard line. But nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

In fact, the Rams reached the Detroit 1-yard line during the third quarter. But they settled for a field goal. That goal line stand helped the Lions come back and beat the Rams.

It was a nice season-opening win, but as is usually the case in the NFL, the Lions won’t be able to celebrate too long. While Detroit drew a second home matchup in Week 2, it will be another playoff rematch, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Ford Field.

The Lions defeated the Rams, 24-23, in the NFC wild card matchup and then knocked off the Buccaneers, 31-23, in the divisional round last season.

The Buccaneers easily took care of business in Week 1, defeating the Washington Commanders, 37-20. But they did lose three cornerbacks to injury in the game.

That could help ignite the Lions passing game, which was quiet for a lot of Week 1. Third-year wideout Jameson Williams posted 121 receiving yards on 5 catches and hauled in a 52-yard touchdown against the Rams. But Pro Bowlers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta combined for only 58 yards on 11 targets.

The Lions lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers, 33-29. Detroit has won four of the past six matchups, including the past two games, in the series.